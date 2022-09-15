CRAWFORDSVILLE — Effective this past Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation.
The four facilities, which are joining the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers, are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford, Wawaka and Wyatt, according to a news release.
“We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group at these four facilities, and also to begin operations that we expect to benefit both Ceres Solutions and the customers of the former Frick Services agronomy,” said Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions. “These locations are ideally situated to complement the existing Ceres Solutions presence across the trade area, and we see many potential synergies.”
Frick Services Agronomy’s former owner, Dan Frick, will continue to privately maintain his family’s Frick Services Grain business, and has been fully supportive of the transition of the agronomy business to Ceres Solutions, the release notes.
Frick Services has a long and respected tradition of serving agronomy customers in the community. Since 1918, when Harry Frick first opened a feed Store in Wawaka, the family-owned company has been a stable local employer and farm partner.
ABOUT CERES SOLUTIONS
Ceres Solutions is a 100% farmer-owned cooperative based in Crawfordsville. The company delivers agronomy products and services from more than 30 locations across Indiana and Michigan.
Ceres Solutions also offers propane gas, liquid fuel and lubricants, and animal nutrition products and services to farm, home and commercial businesses.
For more information, visit www.ceres.coop or follow Ceres Solutions Cooperative social media updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. For customer stories, visit www.centeredonyou.coop.