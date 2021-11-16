GOSHEN — In a monumental step, Elkhart County leaders and developers took turns shoveling mounds of soil to begin paving the way to bringing the local court system together under one roof.
A groundbreaking event was held Tuesday to ceremonially kick off work to build a large new courthouse close to Dunlap. The nearly $94 million project will pull the county’s court system into one modern facility, rather than split among two buildings in Elkhart and Goshen.
Over about the next two-and-a-half years, the 32-acre site at 1905 Reliance Road will be transformed into a campus with a four-story, 173,000-square foot complex. Near both U.S. 33 and C.R. 17, one of the goals has been to make the building more centrally located between the county’s largest cities.
“We’re actually right in the center of the population of Elkhart County, so everyone in the community is going to be served by this new courts building,” said Commissioner Frank Lucchese. “Easy to get to, on 17, on 33. That’s probably the biggest thing that I’m excited about.”
During a ceremony leading up to the groundbreaking, county leaders described how this project is the culmination of discussions and work dating back to the early 1990s. Plans began ramping up in 2018 with a feasibility study into consolidation, culminating then with work to secure the first round of bonds in the fall of 2020, followed by purchasing the site, and then hiring a corporate team early this year to begin designing the project.
“Today is a symbol of significant progress,” Lucchese said, reading a statement from Commissioner Suzanne Weirick. “It’s a symbol of the hundreds of hours of community leaders, county staff members including local judges, the Sheriff’s Office, and the contractors have put into the collaborative process and finally making a moderate, consolidated court system possible.”
Developers took input from local judges and leaders to help craft the design for the project. Speakers at the event talked about how the judges shared their ideas for amenities in the new courthouse and also compromised with each other on how to best use the space.
“As you witness this physical structure rise on this spot over the next several years, there’ll be another monumental effort by the current generation of judicial officers to improve those interventions and create new systems to better serve our community’s needs,” said Judge David Bonfiglio of Elkhart County Superior Court 6.
After the ceremony, Bonfiglio described features he said he’s looking forward to in the new consolidated courthouse. They include having one judge to concentrate on small claims cases, and having a large courtroom on the first floor for holding initial hearings in criminal cases.
The first floor, he said, will also include an area with greater online access for the public, where residents can use computers to file documents electronically, reach state sites, access forms and develop pleadings.
“It’s going to give the public so much more access to their courts system,” Bonfiglio said. “There’s a lot things we’re going to be able to do to work cooperatively with one another that’s going to make it much more efficient.”
A modernized family court system will operate on the second floor with what he described as a “trauma-informed” design intended to be safe and more welcoming for families and children. Bonfiglio said there will be more rooms where parties in contentious family cases can group separately. Attorney tables in the courtroom will also be more crescent-shaped to fit more people in cases where a variety of interests are involved, including Indiana Department of Child Services staff or court appointed special advocates.
“It’s going to accommodate an environment of peacefully, reflectively making decisions,” he said. “It’s going to be a place where we can come to resolve our differences and problems and our issues.”
A news release from the groundbreaking shows the design-build construction contract was signed with Performance Services Inc. of Indianapolis this month. The agreement set the project cost at nearly $94 million. That’s up from a previously estimated cost range of $80 million–$85 million. The first bonds of about $35 million for the project were secured in October 2020. The county has been working on securing a second round of bonds, earlier estimated at $50 million–$55 million.
Lucchese said he hopes the preliminary steps in readying the site for construction could begin either this fall or around next spring. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
