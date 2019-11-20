The staff at The “O”, also known as the Oasis, hosted members of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting Tuesday.
The “O” is a totally new restaurant at 702 W. Lincoln Ave. Owner’s Ryan Smith, Heather Tobias Harren, Rick Finnigan, Marlene Finnigan and Ryan Thwaits, purchased the former Oasis bar with the goal of renovating it. Then, the record flood of February 2018 occurred and severely damaged the building. The owners then decided to demolish the old Oasis, save the historic bar, and build an elevated restaurant/bar that can withstand future flooding.
The staff at The “O” has been hosting soft-opening events in preparation for a grand opening. No date for the opening has been announced.
During Tuesday’s event Tobias Harren thanked the Goshen community for supporting the building of the new restaurant.
