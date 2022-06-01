Centier Bank donates $3,000 to Lacasa

GOSHEN — Centier Bank recently presented a $3,000 community donation to Lacasa of Goshen to help support the organization’s Financial Empowerment Center, as well as sponsor the annual luncheon and the Help-A-House program.
"Lacasa is Elkhart County’s organization for individual, family, and community empowerment," a news release stated. "The organization works with individuals and community partners to create opportunity for personal empowerment, family stability, and neighborhood vitality."
Heidi Stoltzfus McHugh, Lacasa’s Chief Impact Officer, said the community partnership with Centier Bank is helping Lacasa fulfill its commitment to those it serves—particularly with the Help-A-House program.
She added that it harnesses Lacasa's expertise in home rehab and volunteer coordination to improve homes and neighborhoods, and capability in construction and neighborhood development to create additional affordable housing.
“We really appreciate Centier’s partnership with Lacasa and support of these programs creating opportunities for stability in our community,” Stoltzfus McHugh said in the release. “Help-A-House is the embodiment of Lacasa's impact on housing in Elkhart County. The program aids low-income homeowners through partnerships with the City of Goshen, churches, and local businesses, deploys volunteers on projects that beautify and improve neighborhoods, and develops single and multi-family housing for affordable rentals and purchase.”
Glenn Peterson, Branch Manager at Centier Bank’s Elkhart Downtown Branch, said Centier is proud to support Lacasa’s many outreach initiatives to help enrich lives in Elkhart County.
“Lacasa is a fantastic organization and our strong partnership helps open doors of opportunity to help strengthen families and pave the way for a better tomorrow,” Peterson said.
To learn more visit https://lacasainc.net or centier.com.