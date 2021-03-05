Center Six One Five acquired for boat company's expansion

ELKHART — With a need to meet rising demand, a local boat manufacturer will expand by taking over an event center.
Bennington Pontoon Boats has acquired the Center Six One Five building, 2707 C.R. 15, in Elkhart and is in the process of converting the more than 43,000-square-foot structure into a new manufacturing facility, the company announced.
The new plant will focus on assembling new pontoon boats, said Jerimiah Borkowski, company marketing director.
The move gives Bennington more physical space to produce more pontoons and meet rising demand. Borkowski said the company experienced a record year of sales last year, and demand this year is so far outpacing what Bennington saw last year.
“We’ve had unprecedented growth this year, which is a record year for us,” Borkowski said. “So, 2021 is looking really well.”
Moving and setting up assembly lines in the Six One Five building also gives other departments, such as welding, opportunities to grow in their current spaces, Borkowski said.
Bennington plans to invest about $5 million into expanding into the new space and growing the other departments, he pointed out.
Borkowski said the company plans to complete the bulk of the building conversion and begin operating by the beginning of April. The deal on the building closed about within about the past 10 days, he said.
The expansion will create about 75 new jobs, with most of them populating the new facility. Other new jobs will accommodate growth in the other departments, according to Borkowski.
Center Six One Five served as a space for events, seminars and trade shows, such as the Elkhart Home & Outdoor Expo last year and the Hall of Heroes Comic Con in 2019. It’s about about a half-mile east from Bennington’s headquarters along Decio Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.