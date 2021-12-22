Centennial year concludes at Nappanee Public Library

NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library Board and staff celebrated the conclusion of the library’s centennial year Monday evening with a special program featuring the library’s time capsule and centennial contest winners.
Library Board President Julie Dijkstra welcomed everyone.
“Tonight we celebrate the library’s centennial year. From the Thursday Club, who raised $31.80 for the collection to the building we’re standing in now,” Dijkstra said. “In tonight’s presentation you’ll see today’s library is still serving its community 100 years later.”
Martha Owens, the library’s heritage collection manager read a proclamation by Mayor Phil Jenkins. Jenkins had a conflict with a city council meeting and couldn’t attend.
The proclamation read, in part: “Whereas the Thursday Club raised $31.80 in 1916 and the first library board met in May of 1916. Whereas the library opened Feb.5 1921 with 231 registered borrowers the first day and whereas the current library was built as a Public Works Administration project in Dec. 14, 1936 and opened in 1937 and whereas an addition was built in 1995 surrounding the original building and whereas the library is a testament to education, I do hereby declare Dec. 20, 2021 as Nappanee Public Library Centennial Day in Nappanee and encourage all residents, citizens and visitors to celebrate the legacy and heritage it has provided to the community.”
Library Communications Specialist Michaela Baumgartner shared that the library held a creative writing contest in April and she read the adult winner’s submission titled “The Last Visit” by Rachael Titus. The story is about a visit to her 101 year old great aunt Minerva who was born and raised in Nappanee who told her; “If the Lord calls me home or lets me stay, I win either way.”
Lindsey Graber, winner of the teen creative writing contest, wrote on the topic “What do you imagine the world will look like in 100 years?”
Graber gave two versions of the future 100 years from now — one where because of rapid industrialization, climate change and global warming is a pretty bleak place. Graber said there’s no more ice in the Arctic, no more polar bears, small islands are completely underwater, massive storms and hurricanes decimate populated areas and the air is so thick with pollution one struggles to breathe — the world is almost inhabitable.
But she said her dream for the future is “hope that it’s not too late yet, that the next 100 years is full of changes by those who care about lowering carbon emissions.”
“In 100 years the earth could get better but there’s only one planet and as inhabitants we take on the responsibility for caring for it and we only have one shot at it,” she continued. “If we do, we allow the children 100 years from now to form their own dreams and their own hopes; we allow them to dream of a world 100 years in advance.”
Lastly, Michaela read the children’s submission — an an acrostic poem by Damien Murillo spelling out the word Centennial.
They also shared the winning video submission of the video contest by Rebecca Beachy who shared all the things that make Nappanee library great.
Library Director Jason Fields concluded the program by sharing the ways they celebrated.
“The entire staff and I worked to make it a year to remember,” Fields said.
He thanked the Nappanee Public Library’s “Fantastic library board” and said they reconstituted the Friends of the Library this year.
“We can’t forget to thank the residents who keep coming back time after time over the last century,” he said.
Fields shared future plans include updating furniture and computers, looking at their collections, and he mentioned that they currently hold about 30 programs a month for children and adults.
Time capsule
To end 2021 in a banner way the library commissioned a time capsule. Recent high school graduate Garrett Anglemyer built the metal box that is the time capsule, John Yoder Woodworkers built the pedestal that the metal box sits on and Newcomer & Sons Jewelers is donating a plaque for the time capsule. It will be sealed with an acrylic cap and be placed in the upper level of the library near the administration offices to be opened in 100 years.
Fields shared that the time capsule contains a centennial coffee mug, a celebration cup from the summer celebration, a T-shirt, tote bag, scrapbook, contest winner’s submissions, photo books with photos from the year’s celebrations, the Thursday Club’s 2021 schedule, mayor’s proclamation, library newsletters from this past year, notes from the history shorts Martha Owens broadcast on Facebook live, the library’s policies and procedures, the large vinyl banner for the centennial celebration and podcasts Owen made on a flash drive.
“Whether or not they’ll be able to use a flash drive in 100 years we don’t know, but we’re putting it in!” Fields said. “I hope it’s all representative of the centennial year.”
After the program staff members shared their thoughts. Michaela Baumgartner, communications specialist, said, “It’s been a lot of work but it’s been worth it and a lot of fun. The people in this community really appreciate the library and we wanted to recognize it in a way that people understand. There are stories in the scrapbook; stories that people shared of growing up here. It’s a town rich in history and it’s nice to be a part of it.”
“It sad it’s over — it’s been my whole focus this year, celebrating the centennial,” Martha Owens said, adding the town’s 150th birthday is coming up in three years so she has that to look forward to.
Fields shared some additional thoughts.
“I’m excited to have the time capsule, we’ve been talking about it for months so to see it on the pedestal and ready to be sealed is exciting,” he said. “I think it’s been a great year; the staff has worked very hard to recognize the centennial. We planned it late last year so to see it executed is just great. It’s nice to wrap it up and move on to what’s next.”
