GOSHEN — The U.S. Census Bureau launched a national recruitment effort this week aimed at hiring approximately 500,000 temporary workers to help conduct the upcoming 2020 Census. The launch coincides with nearly 4,000 local recruiting events scheduled to take place in communities across the nation.
“We need people to apply now so they can be considered for part-time census taker positions next spring,” Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for field operations, said in a provided statement. “Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. It’s important we hire people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census.”
During a news conference Tuesday at their National Processing Center Paper Data Capture Center — West in Phoenix, Arizona, Census Bureau officials provided an update on the status of 2020 Census operations and job opportunities available across the country. Joining the Census Bureau officials were a number of national and regional partners, including AARP and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is proud to be a national partner of the 2020 Census,” said Julie Teer, chief development and public affairs officer with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “As a trusted voice in communities around the country, Boys & Girls Clubs can help reach hard-to-count communities, ensuring an accurate census and snapshot of our population.”
Following the news conference, partner organizations and members of the media received a tour of the processing center. During the tour, Census Bureau officials explained how census forms are processed and demonstrated the technologies that are making the 2020 Census more accurate and efficient.
CENSUS TIMELINE
According to the 2020 Census website, the U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Once collected, census data are then used to determine congressional representation in the states and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.
The Census Bureau will begin advertising nationwide in January 2020 to increase awareness about the importance and benefits of participating in the 2020 Census.
Most households in the nation will receive invitations in the mail to respond to the census — either online, by phone or by mail — in March 2020. The official count begins on April 1, 2020.
As a key component of the 2020 Census, census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. In certain remote areas like northern Maine and Alaska, census takers are the only way people can respond to the 2020 Census.
According to the 2020 Census website, census taker positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks.
Pay rates will vary depending on where the job is located, from $13.50 to $30 per hour. To determine the estimated pay rate in an individual area, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations.html.
The selection process for census taker positions begins in January, with paid training occurring in March and April.
LOCAL IMPACT
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for Goshen, ensuring a high response rate to the 2020 Census is considered so important to the city that Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman established a Complete Count Committee in April. That committee is made up of a group of community stakeholders — key figures in the local schools and Goshen College, community and faith-based organizations, media and radio, the Chamber of Commerce and the city government.
“The committee is tasked with building awareness about the importance of responding to the census,” Deegan said, noting that committee members have been working with a liaison from the Chicago Region of the Census Bureau to ensure all necessary bases are covered. “The committee has had several meetings and will meet several more times. Members are in the process of developing ideas for building awareness among the populations they represent. The education subcommittee, for example, is looking at ways of getting census information to students and parents, and this may involve lesson plans, letters and so on.”
Speaking to the benefits of a strong response rate in Goshen, Deegan noted that such benefits go far beyond simply getting an accurate headcount of the city’s residents.
“Census numbers, including overall counts in each census tract but also specific information like demographics, are used to determine federal appropriations to state and local infrastructure projects, Medicaid funding, Community Development Block Grants, and many other programs that impact Goshen residents,” Deegan said.
As an example, Deegan pointed to important figures such as:
• Census data are used to help distribute $675 billion in federal funds back to state, local and tribal communities.
• A recent project at George Washington University identified 55 programs in Indiana that receive more than $17 billion based on data from the 2010 Census.
“And it’s not just money,” Deegan added of the importance of accurate census numbers. “The makeup of the U.S. House of Representatives, for example, is determined by each census count.”
Speaking specifically to his own organization, Zach Dripps, deputy director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments, noted that accurate census numbers are incredibly important to MACOG’s day-to-day operations, and even played a role in the formation of the organization itself.
Based in South Bend, MACOG is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to transportation, transit, economic development, environment and other issues that impact the region.
“The decennial census data is used to create what is called urbanized areas, which are densely settled areas of at least 50,000 people. This is used to form Metropolitan Planning Organizations, or MPOs, which MACOG is one,” Dripps said. “Federal Transportation Funding for urban areas flows through MPOs. For regions, at least a portion of the formula that determines how much funding is available for transportation improvement is based on population.”
Like Deegan, Dripps also noted that many government services and programs use census data to better serve the individuals they represent.
“For example, transit programs can use particular census data to help justify expansions or changes in services,” Dripps explained. “We use census data to make sure, when we are doing public outreach, we are reaching a representative sample of the population. We can adjust our outreach strategies to best reach those who are impacted the most.”
STRONG RESPONSES
According to Deegan, Goshen has had a particularly strong response to the last two censuses — about 80% on average.
“The 2020 Census provides an opportunity to increase that response,” Deegan explained. “It will be the first census where households can fill out the census online. They may also respond by mail or phone.”
Deegan also made a point of noting that any Goshen residents who are reluctant to respond to the census because of their residency status should be aware of the following:
• Census data are reported in statistical form only. No names, addresses, Social Security numbers or personal identifiers are reported.
• It is a felony for any Census Bureau employee to disclose any confidential census information during or after employment, and the penalty for wrongful disclosure is up to 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000.
• Responses to the census are protected by Title 13 of the U.S. Code, prohibiting individual responses to the census from being shared with law enforcement and immigration agencies such as the police, FBI, and ICE.
“It’s also important to know that Goshen does not administer the count. The Complete Count Committee builds awareness only,” Deegan added. “If a household has not responded to the census, they will likely be visited by a census worker employed by the Census Bureau.”
For more information about the 2020 Census or to find local census-related job opportunities, visit 2020census.gov.
