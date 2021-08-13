LAGRANGE — LaGrange County and Goshen outpaced other communities locally in population growth in the latest census data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
LaGrange County saw the most growth in population among local counties, with nearly a 9% increase since 2010, while Noble County saw a drop in its population.
LaGrange County had a population of 37,128 in 2010, and that increased by 8.94% in 2020 to 40,446.
Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County Commissioners, said the nearly 9% growth, or 3,318 people, was mainly due to the increasing Amish population.
“That’s where it all came from,” he said, adding that the Amish-English ratio is about 50-50.
Martin also noted that they tend to have large families.
“I didn’t think it (the increase) was going to be that big,” Martin said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth on the west side of the county.”
Amish residents are moving outside of LaGrange County and toward Michigan as well to find 20 to 30 acres of land, he said. That land just isn’t really available in LaGrange County and if it is, it’s pricey.
“I’m kind of interested in seeing what it will do for redistricting,” Martin said in regards to the census. “I don’t know if it will affect us or not.”
He has not yet heard from the state on redistricting.
One of the aspects that state officials might take into consideration is that the Amish tend not to vote. If that is a consideration, then Martin was not sure if state officials would bother with redistricting.
Otherwise, Martin doesn’t think the new census numbers will have a major impact on the county, but, he pointed out, that remains to be seen. He just started seeing numbers and will continue to review them as more numbers become available.
Noble County decreased its population by .17% from 47,536 in 2010 to 47,457 in 2020.
Elkhart County saw an increase of 4.8% from 197,559 in 2010 to 207,047 in 2020.
In Kosciusko County, there was a 3.72% increase from 77,358 in 2010 to 80,240 in 2020.
CITIES
Elkhart County’s three cities — Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee — all saw increases in population.
Goshen had the highest increase of 8.82%, Elkhart 5.84% and Nappanee 4.53%.
Goshen Community Development Director Mark Brinson stated in an email: “The 2020 census shows that Goshen is growing faster than the state as a whole and faster than some of our neighboring communities. While Indiana’s population grew by 4.7% from 2010 to 2020, Goshen grew nearly twice as fast, with an 8.8% growth rate. Goshen added 2,798 people to the community over the last decade, which represents nearly one-third of the total population growth for Elkhart County.
“The increase in population over the past decade points to a strong local economy and very intentional place-making policies. Goshen has earned a strong reputation as a highly desirable community to live. We welcome the nearly 3,000 new residents who have decided to make this their home over the past 10 years.”
Numbers were:
Goshen — 31,719 in 2010; 34,517 in 2020. Total increase: 2,798
Elkhart — 50,949 in 2010; 53,923 in 2020. Total increase: 2,974
Nappanee — 6,648 in 2010; 6,949 in 2020. Total increase: 301
Goshen also outpaced South Bend and Mishawaka in growth.
South Bend increased 2.2% going from 101,168 to 103,453 residents, up 2,285 people.
Mishawaka saw a 5.8% increase, going from 48,252 to 51,063, up 2,811 people.
