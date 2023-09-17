GOSHEN — Hispanic Heritage month was officially kicked off in Goshen with one of the largest turnouts of over thousands of Hispanics ready to celebrate and enjoy Latin music and traditional cuisines, many stemming from Mexico.
Community Pro-Education, Radio Horizante 104.3 Oficial, N&C Pop-Ups and with the support of Gilberto Perez, Jr. Goshen City Council Member, they were able to successfully come together to offer an event where local Latinos could be recognized for their contribution to the community and celebrate the union of Latin and American culture.
Downtown Goshen was overflowing with pride and excitement, everyone enjoying the traditional performances, music, and the loads of food options. The different foods that ranged from traditional to modern, were a hit as there were lines almost at each truck. From Mendia’s Mexican Pizza to Stef’s Sweet Treats, there was something for everyone to indulge in.
The music was a large part of the spirited celebration as everyone surrounded the stage watching and listening to young children perform Mariachi, Mexican folk dances, and other musical performances. When the night came along, the stage area was full of attendees dancing to a Mexican band and later line dancing to popular Mexican tunes.
The event also presented a handful of vendors along the strip with food trucks, and of course all Latino owned. There was a variety of items available, such as traditional hand-crafted sandals known as “huaraches.” Love, Chewy had tamale dog treats, 574 Enchilados and Larita’s Chamoy providing spiced gummies and other goodies, and Woahdira Healing Beauty, a holistic Latina owned beauty brand, among many more Latin vendors. A list of all vendors including food trucks, can be found on N&C Pop-Ups Facebook or Instagram pages.
Many flags, primarily Mexican flags flew in the air, on cars, and many wrapped the flag around them, beaming with pride. The event recognized the Independence of Mexico but also the Independence of other countries like Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Regardless of the origin, there was a flood of love and honor for simply being Hispanic, being celebrated, and most of all accepted, in the Goshen community.