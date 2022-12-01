Celebrating Thanksgiving weekend in Wisconsin

I just returned from America’s Dairy land, Packer Country — where I spent the Thanksgiving weekend with my brother and his family.
We had kind of a busy weekend planned so I didn’t even try to connect with my college friends this time.
My big brother drove down to get me Wednesday — since my accident I can’t personally drive long distances — and we left here Thanksgiving morning to head back to Wisconsin. Dinner was at my eldest niece’s and nephew-in-law’s farmhouse — turkey and all the trimmings. All three nieces were there with the youngest daughter’s three kids — two boys and a girl.
I offered to bring cranberry sauce but my bother assured me there would be more than enough. So my contribution was bread from the Nappanee Bakery and Dutch Kernel popcorn. After our bellies were sufficiently stuffed we played a goofy game and headed back to my brothers and his significant other Karen’s house to rest.
The two youngest kids came with us to spend the night and the next day we old folks got to experience Virtual Reality. Konner the younger grandson received a Virtual Reality Oculus headset from his other grandfather and my brother knows I don’t approve of kids having them. They’re so realistic, not to mention what effect it might have the children’s developing eyesight.
But the grownups wanted to give it a go and oh how hilarious that was. Konner wanted me to try it first since I was a naysayer. I agreed to check out a roller coaster ride. I expected the realism, I didn’t expect the physical effects it would have on me — my stomach literally dropped as I went down hills and it felt like my heart rate increased. I cringed when rocks came flying at me.
Karen was filming me as I was experiencing it and it was funny. My brother went next and then Karen and they both had the same experience as I did and we filmed them, too. My brother then wanted to try a game called ‘Beats something’ where you have to hit and destroy flying colored squares coming at you and the music has a role in how fast the flying things come at you. It’s pretty ridiculous watching someone wearing the headset and swatting at nothing in the air.
They wanted me to try it and I failed right away. I tried a few more times and they were laughing at me and yelling ‘What are you doing?’ I was pointing at the circle/square things but I was supposed to be swiping my arms up, down and to the side depending on what was flying at me. The VR was kind of fun but I still haven’t changed my stance that young kids shouldn’t have it.
On Saturday Karen had tickets for a dinner theatre production of White Christmas and the original plan was for her to treat her daughter and granddaughters but two of them couldn’t attend. So I was invited along with my brother, Karen’s oldest granddaughter and her other grandmother.
The place was beautiful — they had several shops all decked out for Christmas — we didn’t have much time to shop and we thought it would be open after, but it was late when the show ended.
Dinner was delicious — I even tried the appetizer of shrimp and scallops in a crème sauce and indulged in a themed drink called Winter Wonderland that tasted like drinking an Andes mint with a kick. It was yummy!
The play was really good and it was a theatre in the round with the center of the stage descending below to change sets.
On Sunday after attending Mass with my brother it was a day of rest for me while they took care of other business. My brother wanted to beat the Sunday traffic so we left early Monday morning to get me back in time for both my meetings.
Now that Thanksgiving is over it’s time to start the decorating and Christmas card writing marathons.