Celebrating Thanksgiving weekend in Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds increasing to 30 knots becoming west Friday night. Waves building to 3 to 6 feet Friday afternoon, and to 7 to 12 feet Friday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&