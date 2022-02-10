Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day or both — the upcoming holiday is a celebration of love.
Most look at Valentine’s Day as a romantic love only celebration — in many cases causing angst in single people about the holiday. Actually, the holiday can also cause anxiety among the coupled as well — I remember the unspoken office competitions as flowers started arriving for Valentine’s Day. Heaven help the one spouse who didn’t think to have flowers delivered to the office!
When as an adult I became single I vowed that I would not let this celebration of love depress me or make me feel less worthy because of my relationship status. I wouldn’t hide from it, ignore it or say ‘I can’t wait till it’s over’ — all things I’d heard other singles voice over the years. No, instead I decided to embrace it and buy myself flowers and chocolates on Valentine’s Day if I wanted them.
There were also other loving relationships in my life to celebrate with my kids, grandkids, siblings and friends. I could buy chocolate hearts for them and usually did.
And now the Galentine’s Day phenomenon is spreading. If you’ve never heard of Galentine’s Day, it apparently started as a fake holiday celebrated by Amy Poehler’s character on the show Parks and Recreation in 2010. I was surprised it was that long ago because I’d just heard about it in recent years. It’s not, as I originally thought, a time for a group of single ladies to get together on Valentine’s Day rather than sit home alone but a separate day all together.
Galentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 13 and it’s to celebrate all the important lady friends and family members in our lives — single or married — and what they mean to us.
According to the Mayo Clinic strong friendships provide a sense of belonging and purpose, improves self-confidence, lowers stress and helps us cope with trauma and life’s challenges as well as helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure, decreases depression and helps us live longer lives.
In the “Parks & Recreation” episode that started it all Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, reportedly showers her friends and mom with handmade gifts — including an essay about each woman’s importance to her and served mimosa’s and breakfast foods, especially waffles and frittatas — the official food of the unofficial holiday.
I’ve never watched the show — something else I liked to watch must’ve been on at the same time — but my eldest son liked it. The fake holiday celebrated on the show is growing in popularity and just may show up on your calendar someday!
Reportedly searches for Galentine’s Day online have grown 400% since 2015 and many retailers have started carrying Galentine’s Day products. The candle company I represent has jumped on the bandwagon this year, suggesting specific products that might make good Galentine’s gifts.
There are all kinds of ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day — from simply letting the females in your life know how much they mean to you, to taking your bestie out to eat, to a full blown celebration with all your gal pals either in person or virtually. In fact if you search online you can find ’50 Ways to Celebrate Galentine’s Day’ for suggestions.
I decided to join the trend and celebrate Galentine’s Day for the first time this year. I’m starting small — I called my BFF and told her we needed to get together to celebrate it. She hadn’t heard of it but was game and put it on her calendar. I thought we’d go out to eat but I didn’t realize it was also Super Bowl Sunday so maybe we’ll go out early and then watch some of the game together or just order pizza and watch the game, I don’t know yet. The important thing is to celebrate our 40 year friendship.
I’m very blessed to have a lot of great female friends in my life — girls I grew up with in New York and am still in touch with it, close college friends in WI who stood up in my wedding or one who is godmother to one of my boys, past co-workers, friends through my candle lady business, really close friends through church and of course my BFF who started out as a neighbor and babysitter. So I’m more than happy to promote a holiday set aside to celebrate the importance of these special ladies.
As for Valentine’s Day — cards are going in the mail to my little Valentines — my grandchildren. I already received one from Emma in AZ — a beautiful hand painted heart. I think my favorite will always be the one her mom made spelling out the word love with Emma’s handprint for the letter O and her footprints as the letter V when Emma was one or two years old. That one is framed.
I hope however you decide to celebrate that you do celebrate because if there’s anything that needs to be spread and promoted, especially these days, it’s love.
