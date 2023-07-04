TOPEKA — East Park was a hot spot for Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday.
Heat and humidity didn’t keep the many hundreds of visitors away from Topeka’s Independence Day celebration at East Park.
The event came with a parade, athletic tournaments, a road race, plenty of activities the whole day through, and enough food trucks for a community twice the size to enjoy from.
Late Monday afternoon, a softball tournament began, that ran into Tuesday, and there was a homerun derby.
On Tuesday morning, festivities started up bright and early with a pancake and sausage breakfast at Topeka Fire Station. The road race and fun walk began not long after, along with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and 3-point shootout, which was sponsored by LaGwana.
For children, there were kids games, a garden tractor pull, juggler Lamar Yoder, and Mousetrap Theatre.
In the afternoon, a watermelon-eating contest was held, as well as a parade, themed “Light Up America.”
In the evening two concerts were held at East Park, LaGrange Community Band, and Full Measure, and closing out the day of festivities was the firework spectacular.