GOSHEN — Goshen First Church of the Brethren, 215 W. Clinton St., will be celebrating its 125th anniversary Sunday with special activities and time for fellowship at the church.
At 92 years old, church member Joann Troeger has seen much of the church's history, and joked recently about the early days of the church, "I wasn't there then."
Fortunately, there is a history book, which she shared. It's titled "Goshen: The First 150 Years."
According to the book, the church was first organized Sept. 24, 1892, with the first services being held at various meeting halls around Goshen until a church could be erected. It wasn’t until 1901 when the property at Second and Clinton streets was purchased, where the current church still stands.
The first church building was erected a year later in 1902. To meet the needs of a growing congregation, a new church was built in 1907. Then in 1926 plans were made to rebuild again, but the church was badly damaged by a fire before that was started. The fire damaged church was torn down and the present church was built and dedicated in 1928.
In 1958, a Scout building was built on the church’s property that became a Learning Center in December of 1976. At some point, the building became home to the church’s thrift shop, which is still operating today.
Troeger said she started attending Goshen First Church of the Brethren when she was in seventh grade. Her neighbors at the time were deacon and deaconess at the church and invited her to attend. She shared that she and her husband married in the Episcopal church but when her oldest daughter was 3, they were again invited to attend Goshen First Church of the Brethren and she’s been attending there ever since.
According to its Centennial Statement, The Brethren Church as a whole was formally organized in Dayton, Ohio June 6-7, 1883. It reads: “The Brethren movement from its beginning in 1708 had always avoided a formal creed, fearing that it would limit the Holy Spirit in shedding new light on Scripture.”
Troeger said she enjoys their way of baptizing and their way of communion, which includes feet washing two times a year. She said they have a “blended service — a mix of hymns and contemporary praise songs.”
CELEBRATION
The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday with coffee and treats in the Common Grounds area of the church with time set aside for fellowship from 9-10 a.m.
The church is currently searching for a new pastor, so former pastor, the Rev. John Drexler, will preside over the worship service at 10 a.m.
Troeger said they realize a lot of their former members will attend their own church services in the morning.
“So we hope they’ll join us afterwards for the noon meal,” she said.
Former youth pastor John Howenstein, currently the youth pastor at Nappanee First Brethren, will be the master of ceremonies for the event.
Following the noon meal, at 12:45 p.m., the time capsule that has already been located will be opened and its contents shared. Troeger believes new items will be added and the time capsule resealed. There will be historical photos on display and activities for children.
MINISTRIES
Goshen First Church of the Brethren has one Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday school classes take place prior to the service at 9 a.m.
The thrift store is currently open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This month it was also open on First Friday from noon-6 p.m., and Troeger believes they plan to continue being open on First Fridays. Proceeds from the store supports SPA ministry, The Window, the Food Bank, Wounded Warriors and an organization that builds beds for children.
“We try to be local as well as international,” Troeger said as far as their charitable giving.
Troeger said the church supports Chandler Elementary School and her Sunday school class supports The Crossing by taking up a collection. They support Global Partners' events and missionaries, including an annual mission trip to the Dominican Republic where some members have built schools and homes for victims of trafficking.
Members have volunteered at World Missionary Press and at The Depot for the Mennonite Central Committee’s meat canning. She said they used to feed the homeless in a program called the Tree house, but haven’t been able to since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have an annual Worship at the Park and a camp out. They also support the First Brethren Camp in Shipshewana.
“Anyone can go to it," Troeger said. "You don’t need to be Brethren.”
At Christmas time, they fill shoe boxes with small gifts for children overseas.
Troeger reported the church currently has approximately 200 members.
Church members are welcoming anyone to attend the celebration, but especially those with connections to Goshen First Brethren Church. To register, visit their website at www.gobrethren.org and fill out the "plan your visit" form or call the church at 574-533-7660.