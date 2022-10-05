SOUTH BEND — The inaugural community-wide commemoration of Día de los Muertos in South Bend will unite more than 10 arts organizations, South Bend Community School Corporation, and several local businesses. All events are free and open to the public.
“This will be a great community celebration, and I am pleased to have so many community arts and education partners involved. It will be an opportunity for all of us to understand this important cultural event," said event coordinator and South Bend Symphony Orchestra Board Member Marvin V. Curtis.
The three-day festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30, with music by the male vocal group Los de San Rafael, food trucks, and more in the John Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center. Then at 3 p.m., the public is invited to join the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and award-winning mariachis Vanessa Alonzo and Trio Chapultepec and South Bend's Folklorico Dancers for a concert that celebrates Mexican composers and music.
“South Bend and northern Indiana’s Latino and Hispanic populations are such an integral part of our community here, we felt it was important for the arts to celebrate and center those cultures,” said Justus Zimmerman, executive director of the symphony. “This festival is about the power of culture to connect us, even as we highlight a tradition that may be new to many of us.”
There is no cost for the concert, but tickets are required for entry. Visit the Morris Performing Arts Center online or call the box office at 574- 232-9190 to obtain tickets. The festivities continue Oct. 31, with Vanessa Alonzo and Trio Chapultepec performing at The Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington St., at 5 p.m. and the following night 5 p.m. Nov. 1, at La Casa de Amistad, 3423 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
All performances are free to the public.
Shein Trust Community Series supports Día de los Muertos. Community sponsors and supporters include South Bend Civic Theater, La Casa de Amistad, Transpo, Downtown South Bend, St. Joe County Public Library, Aloft, South Bend Community Schools, South Bend Alumni Association, City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts, Morris Performing Arts Center, Civil Rights Heritage Center, Barnes & Thornburg, and South Bend Symphony Orchestra.