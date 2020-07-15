GOSHEN — While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Elkhart County will remain in Stage 4 of the state’s reopening phase, members of a Centers for Disease Control team who assembled in Elkhart County to address COVID-19-related issues met with local leaders.
Jen Tobey, director of the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency, said Wednesday afternoon in between meetings with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, that it’s been “great” having the four-member CDC team in Elkhart County.
“It’s going great,” Tobey said. “We are on our way to Goshen to do the third (meeting) right now. We had a meeting with Mayor Rod of the city of Elkhart and his team, and then we’re meeting with Mayor Stutsman and his team.”
Tobey said the CDC team, which includes four members in Elkhart County and two others working remotely, wanted to meet with community leaders to better understand the impact of COVID-19 in their communities and the effect it is having on businesses and residents.
“The CDC wants to hear about their cities, their communities, from their perspective,” Tobey said. “So it’s not a matter of them coming into the county and sitting down with emergency management or the health department and hearing our perspective. They want to get out and talk to actual people to hear their perspective of their cities, their businesses, rumors that they’re hearing through their populations, their demographics. That’s what we’re facilitating right now.”
Tobey explained the CDC talked with Roberson about his concerns within Elkhart, demographics within the city, the number of schools and what kind of businesses there are.
"They just want to hear it from him, and they want to reach out to those leaders and hear it from those leaders,” she said.
The team will also be meeting with leadership from the Hispanic/Latino Health Coalition Of Elkhart County today, Tobey added, and they are in the process of trying to get a meeting with Amish leaders organized for next week, as well as a business coalition meeting.
A report is expected to be presented by CDC officials to Tobey and Melanie Sizemore, a spokesperson for the Elkhart County Health Department, on July 23 before the team departs Elkhart County. At that time, Tobey expects to make the findings public.
“I can’t imagine there would be anything we wouldn’t disclose,” Tobey said.
4.5 FOR ANOTHER WEEK
Holcomb, who also announced Wednesday the rest of the state would remain in Stage 4.5 for at least two more weeks, said he has been working with Elkhart County officials during Stage 4.
"We're working with them," he said. "We've spent a lot of time kind of hand-in-glove, arriving at these decisions with local leaders."
STAGE 4
GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS
• Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities
• Continue remote work as needed
• Face coverings are recommended. In Elkhart County, LaGrange County and St. Joseph County, health officers have mandated the use of face coverings.
• Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. However, the governor announced Wednesday that groups of 250 or more will need to first get approval from their county's health department before the event can happen.
The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
• Outdoor visitation may take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes; guidelines continue to be reviewed and updated
• Hospital visitations encouraged with precautions
WHAT OPENS
• State government building access available by appointment
• Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity with adherence to social distancing
• Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
• Dining room food service may open at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed
• Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is observed
• Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines
• Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities
• Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines
STATE, LOCAL DATA
Here are Wednesday’s numbers:
Statewide — 53,370 positive cases, up 700; 2,592 deaths, 10 new; 586,589 tested, up 8,343; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,794 positive cases up 78; 62 deaths, one new; 27,449 tested, up 414; positivity rate, 13.8%.
LaGrange County — 491 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,256 tested, up 12; positivity rate, 21.8%.
Noble County — 530 positive cases, up four; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,828 tested, up 36; positivity rate, 11.0%.
Kosciusko County — 598 positive cases, up 11; four deaths, zero new; 6,255 tested, up 99; positivity rate, 9.6%.
St. Joseph County — 2,294 positive cases, up 59; 70 deaths, zero new; 31,8429 tested, up 607; positivity rate, 7.3%.
Marshall County — 601 positive cases, up 27; 12 deaths, zero new; 5,306 tested, up 123; positivity rate, 11.3%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
RV COMPANIES CANCEL 2020 EXPOS
Forest River Inc. notified dealers Tuesday their 2020 Expo has been canceled due to the pandemic.
After reviewing a survey sent to their dealers and analyzing potential modifications to the event, they felt they could not safely maintain CDC guidelines while at the same time host an event that would be worthwhile for their dealers, a news release from company officials stated.
Company officials said they will work with dealers to offer alternatives such as videos and images of products, as well as live video walk throughs to get the latest product enhancements for the next model year to their dealers, the news release states.
In a story posted to its website Tuesday, RVBusiness stated officials with Thor Industries Inc. and Winnebago Industries Inc. also confirmed they were pulling out of the 2020 Elkhart Open House due to COVID-19.
“Spokesmen for Forest River and Thor, who have been in touch over their respective Open House roles, told RVBusiness that they view their decisions to exit this year’s Open House — still technically scheduled for the week of Sept. 21 in Elkhart, Ind. — as a one-year move based on the assumption that life will return to normal in 2021,” the story states.
BMV TO RESUME EXAMS
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will begin appointments for driving skills exams today in select communities. The BMV began rescheduling exams in late June for anyone who had an appointment canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once all customers with a previously canceled appointment have had the opportunity to reschedule, the BMV will open appointments across the state corresponding to branch time slot availability. The first appointments will be available as early as today with all branches offering appointments by July 24.
Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of three weeks in advance. The scheduler will be updated as additional branches complete their backlog. Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2568.htm
Customers and driver examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the driving skills exam, BMV officials state in a news release. Some of the requirements include answering health screening questions, having at least two windows in the car opened slightly, and wearing a mask.
Hoosiers who are unable to comply with the requirements will be required to reschedule their exam.
BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which means a limited number of people are permitted in a branch at one time, officials said. Individuals who have an appointment must check-in with a branch associate at the branch entrance and should not wait in line.
