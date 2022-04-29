FORT WAYNE — A grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation for $50,760 will allow Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) to help Afghan refugees who arrived in Fort Wayne last fall.
Due to the swift fall of the Afghan government and emergency evacuation, Afghans who fled at that time were not able to be processed through the normal refugee channels, according to a news release. As a result, they are legally considered “parolees” or “evacuees” and are required to apply for permanent residency in the U.S. within strict timelines.
Per federal regulations, Afghan citizens evacuated in August of 2021 and seeking asylum are required to apply within one year of entry, meaning the individuals being served in this program will need to complete the process no later than August of 2022. Extensions may be available but are not guaranteed.
CCFWSB is working with 133 Afghan evacuees in Fort Wayne who will need these legal immigration services, but there are not enough organizations in Fort Wayne that can provide the necessary legal support, the release added.
