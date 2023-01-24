ELKHART — The owner of Antonio’s Italian Ristorante traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to join World Pizza Champions in partnership with The University of Tulsa and set a new world Guinness Book World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The group set the record on Saturday and had a total of 3,357 participants.
According to a news release, the attempt is a charitable initiative of World Pizza Champions, as many members from around the country and world were in Tulsa to together for this event.
World Pizza Champions team is a U.S. based nonprofit made up of multinational elite pizza professionals. Through international competition, educational outreach, public demonstrations and community-based service, the team is dedicated to promoting pizza making as a respected craft and viable career choice. Members of the World Pizza Champions are selected among world champion competitors and acclaimed industry leaders. Inclusion on the team is through invitation only and based on skill, character, compatibility and selfless effort on behalf of the industry, the release reads.
"This record attempt was logistically a challenge that took dozens if not hundreds of people to pull off," said Paul Cataldo, owner of Antonio’s. "We are so proud of the way multiple entities came together for the sake of raising money for a well-deserving organization and in doing so put some serious funds in their corner and accomplished a huge title of World Record Holder of World’s Largest Pizza Party."
The event raised a total of $40,000 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. The nonprofit's leaders said they are confident this will allow many wishes to be granted for kids and their families facing critical illnesses.