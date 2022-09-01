SOUTH BEND — Geoffrey Carter will take over as director of the Children’s Choir of Michiana.
Carter has been the assistant director for the past three years. In this role, he taught choral singing to children ages 8-18. He has also been on the board of directors for the last six years.
In a press release, the Musical Arts Indiana writes, “Geoffrey’s abundance of energy, talent, and creativity make the Choir a fun and wonderful learning and performing experience for our kids.”
Carter, a native of South Bend, studied choral music education at Bethel University. He is currently working on his master’s degree in Choral Conducting at Messiah University.
Active in the South Bend community, Carter has been an advocate for youth involvement in vocal music, and has worked as a musical director in schools, churches, and through collaborative efforts around the area.
Carter has served as choral director at Career Academy South Bend, and as the school’s English/Language Arts interventionist, as well as choral director at Clay International Academy. Currently, Carter directs choral and instrumental music at Washington High School.
Carter said he is excited to begin as director of the children’s choir this fall and looks forward to working with the children to find joy in music and singing. Aside from music, Carter serves as the pastor of Apostolic House of Deliverance and enjoys being a father to his two young sons David and Kendall.