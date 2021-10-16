Carmel has become an art lover's destination

The early central Indiana wilderness was inhabited by Delaware Indians until pioneer families around 1822, according to the Carmel-Clay Historical Society. Hamilton County was established a year later. Fur trading brought more pioneers, and the first cabin was built in 1828.
In 1837, the village of Bethlehem was plotted. When the first post office was established in 1847, it was determined that “Bethlehem” was already registered in Indiana, so they registered the town as Carmel.
In 1882, the Monon Railroad came through, a depot constructed, a school built and electricity soon arrived for street lights.
Today, Carmel has nearly 100,000 residents and claims to be “the premier art destination in the Midwest.” Carmel’s Art & Design District in “Old Town” is loaded with specialty shops, galleries, interior designers, antique stores, restaurants and the showroom at the Indiana Design Center. The Monon Railroad track bed is now a major throughway for walkers and bikers. Sidewalks are populated with life-sized sculptures by Seward Johnson, which are part of “The Man on the Street” series.
Carmel also hosts a number of art festivals and walks.
RESTAURANTS ABOUND
There are more than 100 restaurants in and around Old Town, and at the upscale Clay Terrance on U.S. 31, there are several chain restaurants. One favorite is Mitchell’s Fish Market.
Back in town, popular places include Divvy’s, Egg Shell Bistro, Woody’s Library, Bazbeau Pizza, Matt the Miller Tavern and Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream. The latter became famous when Adam Richman of the Food Network’s Man v. Food series stopped-by to take on the “Big Ugly Challenge.”
The major party house is at Sun King Carmel. This joint on Monon Boulevard has an open roof-top and an enclosed lower level.
JUNIPER ON MAIN
Once you pass Rangeline Road (formerly the Indianapolis-Peru Road) on Main Street, you will come to First Avenue. On one corner is the Agave Bar & Grill. Across the street is Woody’s Library, and on the other corner is Juniper on Main.
Inspired by experiences when living in Savannah, the owners converted a former business bungalow into a classic, southern bistro with indoor and outdoor seating. Established in 2018, this restaurant seats the same outside as it does inside (46) and features authentic southern coastal fare.
Our waiter, Jackson, a recent Purdue graduate in hospitality management, poured us waters in Ball glass jars and reviewed his favorite menu items.
For starters, you can choose from seven items including Low Country crab cakes and fried green tomatoes.
Of the three salads, the Forsythe fig salad looked interesting. But, there’s only one soup — the classic Savannah crab stew.
Shrimp and grits are essential on any southern menu. They use heirloom grits from Geechie Boy Farm on Edisto Island, South Carolina. You can get them Savannah or Charleston style.
They have three taco choices and three southern-style mac and cheese. Then you come to the sandwich section. Of the six, the Moon River burger is a favorite, but Glenna’s Granny Smith grilled cheese looked tempting.
For dinner there are seven entrees, including southern blackened catfish and Mae Mae’s meatloaf. There’s also the Sea Island platter that includes a collection of southern favorites.
If was tough to make a choice, but I definitely had to have the crab stew. That and fried green tomatoes were a perfect fit. The creamy stew is loaded with crab and laced with sherry. It was superb. The fried green tomatoes were spot-on as well. Those, and a Sun King cream ale reminded one of the southern charm enjoyed in Savannah.
Gayle, my wife, decided on the crab cakes, and those too were as good as any. Crispy on the outside with a creamy crab center, they were perfect. Being a grits fan, she chose a side. Those grits are a creamy, cheesy gob of goodness. There was enough to take some home.
Carmel holds many treasures that need further exploration. Divvy’s is definitely on the list as is Woody’s. It’s only a two-hour drive from Lake Country, so make a day of it.
