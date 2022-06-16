A series of recent storms damaged many trees in the area.
While most trees were able to withstand the storm, some trees may benefit from some special care to help them maintain their shape and health, a news release said.
Jeff Burbrink, Purdue Extension Educator in Elkhart County, said that many of the limbs that fell from trees were already severely rotted due to years of internal decay. Often these trees are growing in areas near sidewalks, driveways, paths, septic systems, building foundations or other areas with high levels of “people pressure” where the natural root system has been disrupted. If the tree is showing signs of internal decay, it may be wise to avoid spending a great deal of time and money on repairs.
When broken limbs expose hollowed out areas in a tree, it may be wise to hire a professional arborist to assess the safety of the remaining portion of the tree. The International Society of Arborists has a “Find an Arborist” feature on their website at www.treesaregood.org. He advised that if the tree appears healthy otherwise, corrective pruning may be in order. It is best to remove the branch or broken stub back to the next healthy branch or limb.
Burbrink cautioned that downed trees could be dangerous.
“Trees can take down wires and put people at risk for electrocution,” he said, adding that he recommends that people with little experience hire professionals to clean up or correctively prune trees. “They can also roll as limbs are removed and the weight distribution shifts within a tree.”
Ash trees in particular, are dangerous right now, he said. Emerald ash borer has killed and weakened many trees in the region, and those trees have become surprisingly brittle as they die. Numerous people have been seriously injured or killed in the past few years while working with dead ash trees.
He also advised avoiding the practice of “topping” in which the larger branches are cut off and stubs remain sticking up into the air. The stubs left by topping often die and provide a location for disease and insects to enter the tree. If a large branch must be removed, it should be taken off at the next healthy limb.
Burbrink said that topping encourages the tree to send many new shoots out from the area just below the cut. These shoots are often weaker than the original limb and are likely to split off and cause additional damage in future years. Shoots from topped trees often provide shelter for undesirable birds such as starlings after several years of growth.
The type of tool used to do the pruning is also important. Hand shears and loppers are best used on smaller branches, while larger limbs over one inch usually require a saw. Consider hiring a professional for larger trees or for special situations, such as pruning near power lines or buildings.
Tree paint or wound dressing is not needed. Burbrink said that research has shown the dressings can actually encourage disease and insect problems and slow the healing process.
For those who are interested in more information about tree pruning, the Purdue Extension Service has a free publication on the web at extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/fnr/fnr-506-w.pdf.