ELKHART — Crowds cheered as teams paddled against each other at the annual Great Cardboard Boat Race in Elkhart Friday.
Andrea Pallenchar was a member of the "Ohana" team, one of five boats sponsored by NIBCO.
"It feels pretty dang good," she said after her team came in second place in the first race at the event, which got underway shortly after 3 p.m.
Scott Bode was one of her teammates.
"I think if we had been in unison we would have had a lot more speed," Bode reflected. "The boat felt great. We're having a good time."
The event, which took place at the pond located at Bristol LaSalle on C.R. 17, was the kickoff event for the United Way Crossroads United Way's Workplace Giving Campaign. Following the National Anthem, Crossroads CEO Bill Rieth gave opening remarks, and the already assembled rowers got underway. A number of local businesses and organizations, including Bristol and Elkhart fire departments, took part as well. Boats were custom made and well-decorated.
Natalie Evans is chief impact/development officer for Crossroads. She said that with the fundraising campaign, employees had money contributed to the campaign out of their paycheck.
"Their employees give back to the community," Evans said at the race event.
Evans said that Crossroads, now in its 101st year, serves more than one in four families across Elkhart County.
"This is our largest event in more than 13 years," she said.
Evans went on to thanks those who volunteered and helped out for the race.
"Our theme this year is 'Be the one,'" she said. "One person can make a difference for a family in our community. We're changing lives."
The overall winner for the race was Utilimaster, rowing their boat "Misfit Toys V." For the First Responders race, the winner was the Bristol Fire Department, rowing "USS Axe Halligan — BFD 343." The judges' pick for the event was from Ivy Tech, with "ITCC Explorer."
Evans also added, after the event, that the event raised $150,760, exceeding their goal.
"Our CEO Bill Rieth jumped in the pond to celebrate," she said.
To learn more, visit www.crossroadsuw.org.