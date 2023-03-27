GOSHEN — Elkhart County deputies are searching for the driver of a car that ended up in the Elkhart River Sunday night.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north on C.R. 115, approaching C.R. 18 at 9:16 p.m. Sunday.
For reasons unknown, the Accord left the roadway to the west and went down the embankment, coming to rest in the water under the bridge.
The passenger, Scott M. Lee, 49, Middlebury, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The alleged driver fled the scene prior to police arrival, according to the report.