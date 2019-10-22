GOSHEN — Goshen candidates seeking a variety of seats up for grabs heading into the Nov. 5 municipal election were given the opportunity to answer questions from the public during a special candidate forum Monday at the Goshen Public Library.
Sponsored by the Goshen branch of the American Association of University Women, the forum offered each candidate a chance to share who they are and answer questions related to their various races in the lead-up to the election.
THE QUESTIONS
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a number of questions from the public moderated by AAUW member Judith Davis. Those questions, most of which were open to any candidate who wished to respond, included:
1. Do you feel there is mistrust of local government? If so, say a bit more about your findings as you talked with residents.
2. Are you prepared to support the new Department of Environmental Resilience, including funding?
3. How will you work to support the mission of the Community Relations Commission, and would you support funding a staff position for the commission in the city budget?
4. Do you think the city has enough bike paths?
5. We hear of more and more shootings in neighboring Elkhart. What do you think we need to do to keep it from happening here?
CANDIDATE ANSWERS
Of all the questions asked during the forum, the question about the increase in Elkhart shootings and how that can be avoided in Goshen generated the greatest number of responses from the candidates.
DOUG NISLEY
Responding first to the question was Doug Nisley, the incumbent Republican Goshen City Councilman for District 2, who is facing a challenge to his seat by Democrat Jonathan Neufeld.
“This is really pretty quick for me, because I feel that we have probably the best police department that there is in northern Indiana at least,” Nisley said. “The way that they train for that, we’ve got the new facility for them to train, they’ve been training for interaction with people. I don’t know that we as a city council can determine who is going to shoot who. That’s a mental thing that we probably would have to look at. But I have to give the police department credit for what they’ve accomplished in keeping that out of Goshen.”
JULIA KING
Next to respond was Democrat Julia King, who is seeking re-election to her at-large Goshen City Council seat this November. With a total of two at-large council seats up for grabs, King will be competing against fellow incumbent Brett Weddell, as well as newcomers David Daugherty, a Republican, and Charles Mumaw, a Democrat.
“I guess I would say we need to continue to do what we are doing. And I agree that our police department is doing a good job, and we’re not seeing those kinds of things,” King said of the question. “And I think as a council, we need to make sure that they have proper training, and the scenario training that you’re talking about, and dealing with the variety of populations that exist, as well as all the equipment that they need. So that’s what the council can do. I also know that they use Red Flag laws. Indiana is kind of a leader in Red Flag laws so that people can call the police if they think their neighbors have weapons and that they’re dangerous, those sorts of things. So they just need to keep doing the good work that they’re doing.”
BRETT WEDDELL
For his part, Weddell said he feels the Goshen police chief has done a great job with his officers when it comes to interacting with and getting to know the community members they serve.
“If your residents of Goshen are familiar with your police force, you’re going to have a better sense of comfort,” Weddell said. “The other thing that the council is in the process of funding is new body cameras, which, let's be honest, in today’s society that’s a must for the protection of our residents of Goshen and also for our police force. Getting them the newest and best technology to protect everybody I think is imperative. So whenever something that comes forward to us, whether it’s through the mayor’s office or the police chief, I think it’s imperative that we listen, and we educate ourselves, and we support them in any fashion we can.”
MARK HUSER
Republican Mark Huser, who, along with Democrat Megan Eichorn, is seeking to replace outgoing Democratic District 4 city councilwoman Julia Gautsche, said he feels the most beneficial thing people can do to improve their safety is to get to know their neighbors.
“There is no amount of police officers that can keep you safe 100% of the time. But the key is knowing your neighbors. Unfortunately, the times of sitting out on the front porch every evening and talking with everyone that walks by is sort of a thing gone by. But in reality, that’s what it takes,” Huser said. “It takes knowing your neighbors, and caring about your neighbors. That offers your best security. The real key to your safety and the safety of this community is knowing each other, and that means breaking down the barriers. If the person next door to you doesn’t speak your language, or is a different color, or came from a different area, it doesn’t make any difference. We need to learn who they are, and we need to care about them. You need to care about your neighbors, care about your co-workers, and that is what’s going to keep our community safe.”
CHARLES MUMAW
Mumaw, in responding to the question, said he is a past graduate of the now-discontinued Goshen Citizens Police Academy, a program he feels might be worth bringing back should enough interest warrant it.
“That would be a program that I’ve participated in, and I would highly recommend,” Mumaw said of the program, which offered participants an up close and personal look at the day-to-day operations of the Goshen Police Department and its officers. “You get to learn what’s happening from the policeman’s point of view.”
MATT SCHROCK
Republican Matt Schrock, who, along with Democrat Jennifer Shell and Independent Rafael Correa is seeking to replace outgoing Republican District 3 councilman Mike Orgill, kept his answer simple, saying he personally is happy with how the Goshen Police Department has been operating.
“I think Chief (Jose) Miller is doing a great job, and I personally am friends with several of the Goshen police officers,” Schrock said. “Being a small business owner, I really appreciate that they do a great job, and they keep our whole city safe.”
DAVID DAUGHERTY
Last to respond was Daugherty, who said maintaining a safe community is his top priority.
“I think the number one thing we need to have is a safe community. It has to be safe. And I think also, Mark brought up a good point, and that’s really to know your neighbors. We have to maintain that neighborhood feeling of knowing each other, saying 'hi' to each other as they walk down the streets, talking to your neighbor,” Daugherty said. “If you get out in your neighborhoods and you get to know your neighbors, that’s the best policing we can have. And then having a solid police force that’s backed up with the resources that they need will give us a community that continues to be a safe place. Goshen is a great community of people who care for each other, and if we can continue caring for each other, continue talking to each other, continue to use the bike paths and the parks ... that’s what builds a safe community.”
