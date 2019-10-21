GOSHEN — With just two weeks remaining until the Nov. 5 municipal election, Goshen residents got a chance to vet the city’s next potential clerk-treasurer during a candidate forum Monday evening at the Goshen Public Library.
Sponsored by the Goshen branch of the American Association of University Women, the forum offered both candidates seeking the Goshen clerk-treasurer seat a chance to share who they are and answer questions related to their candidacies.
The two candidates included Republican incumbent Angie McKee, who has served as the city’s clerk-treasurer since January 2017, when she was appointed to the position after the prior clerk-treasurer left for a different position.
Running against McKee for the position is Democrat Adam Scharf, a local businessman and current Goshen City Council representative for District 5.
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a Q&A session moderated by AAUW member Judith Davis with questions submitted by the attending public.
During the discussion, the two clerk-treasurer candidates were asked just one question from the public, which read: What do you think is the most important part and responsibility of the position of clerk-treasurer?
Responding first, McKee noted that during her three years serving as Goshen’s clerk-treasurer, she has noticed a couple areas that are particularly important to the office, the first of which involves ensuring enough funding is available for all of the city’s infrastructure needs for the year.
“The first one is to make sure that our financial situation can accommodate everything that we have scheduled for the year as far as infrastructure goes,” McKee said of the question. “We get revenue from different resources, from the state auditor, from the county, and it’s important to make sure that those go into the right (budget) lines. So that’s of utmost importance, is to make sure we have everything covered that we need to cover for the city for financial reasons.”
For his part, Scharf responded by noting that, in his opinion, the most important thing the clerk-treasurer provides is decision support.
“The mayor, department heads, city council members are casting the votes, they’re making the decisions, they’re determining which projects to do, and how to prioritize things. In order to do that, they need sound, timely, accurate, good information, and that’s a broad task,” Scharf said. “That’s really the task of the clerk-treasurer, and the clerk-treasurer’s office and staff, to be able to help those people who are in the positions of making decisions do so to the best of their ability.”
Scharf went on to note his belief that such decision support should not be reserved just for those in leadership roles within city government, but should also be extended to members of the general public.
“I think it’s going to be very important that, right now, if you rent your house, lets say, for example, or if your name appears on a council or board of works agenda, or your property appears on it, you might not get a notice that that’s happening. I think it’s going to be very important that we include you,” Scharf explained. “If your name, or your property, or your place of business is on an agenda for the council or board of works, I’m going to commit to letting you know that that’s happening so that you can be part of those decisions as well.”
