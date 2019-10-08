GOSHEN — Goshen residents got an up close and personal look at the city’s next potential clerk-treasurer during a special municipal candidate forum Tuesday evening at the Goshen Public Library.
Sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and The Goshen News, Tuesday’s forum offered both candidates seeking the Goshen clerk-treasurer seat a chance to share who they are and answer a few relevant questions in the lead-up to this year’s Nov. 5 municipal election.
The two candidates speaking Tuesday included Republican incumbent Angie McKee, who has served as the city’s clerk-treasurer since January 2017 when she was appointed to the position after the prior clerk-treasurer left for a different position.
Running against McKee for the position is Democrat Adam Scharf, a local businessman and current Goshen City Council representative for District 5.
Following a brief introduction by each candidate, the forum continued with a number of questions moderated by Goshen News Managing Editor Roger Schneider focusing on topics relevant to the clerk-treasurer position.
THE QUESTIONS
To begin Tuesday’s discussion, each candidate was asked the following question: A portion of the city clerk-treasurer’s job is to oversee the proper handling of tax revenue and funds from other sources. What fiduciary experience do you have that will help you achieve success in this portion of the job?
Asked to respond first, Scharf pointed to the fact he is currently completing the final year of his four-year term on the Goshen City Council — the city’s fiscal body. In addition, he noted that both during and prior to his time on the council, he has also founded and run three still-operating Goshen businesses, each of which operate in fairly different realms, involving different tax implications and financing structures, etc.
“I actually find this sort of fiduciary exploration fascinating. I do reading of it on my own, if you can believe that,” Scharf added of the question. “So bringing business experience and government experience on the fiscal body is my directly relevant fiduciary role. And I’ll say a key thing in that is that I’m not an accountant, but I know when accountants are needed. I’ve been able to identify the times when appropriate consultants and financial and legal professionals have expertise beyond my own, and that’s a big part of the job that I look forward to, identifying where those needs are where people know more than I do, and I’m able to make those connections to be able to leverage those resources.”
For her part, McKee pointed first to the fact she has spent the past three years serving as the city’s clerk-treasurer.
“A lot of our tax revenues come in from the county, so the county sends us forms telling us where the money actually goes,” McKee added of the question. “The tricky part sometimes is when we get grants. An example would be the (February 2018) flood. We got money from FEMA, and FEMA reimbursements aren’t always clear. So it’s dealing a lot with the state auditor’s office and with Homeland Security with FEMA to try to figure out who the money is for.”
McKee also noted she has a strong relationship with the Elkhart County auditor, which has been helpful in her day-to-day work in the office.
“So if I have questions, I can call her,” McKee said, noting she had worked in the county auditor’s office for two years prior to accepting the city clerk-treasurer position. “A lot of it is you just rely on what you receive, whether it’s from the accounting firm, or whether it’s from the county.”
The next question asked of the two candidates involved McKee specifically, and was related to the fact she is currently married to longtime Goshen City Councilman Jim McKee. The question asked whether either candidate felt it is a conflict of interest for the city’s clerk-treasurer to be the spouse of a council member, or vice versa?
Responding first, McKee said she personally looked into the question of a conflict of interest prior to agreeing to seek the clerk-treasurer’s seat, and her understanding is that it is not a conflict of interest.
“Actually the answer to that is no,” McKee said of the question. “When I was first researching this seat, and then was elected into this seat, I did check with the State Board of Accounts, and I checked with our city attorney, and both said no, it is not a conflict of interest.”
Scharf respectfully declined to answer the question, stating he didn’t feel the question was relevant to his candidacy.
Rounding out the questions asked of the two candidates Tuesday was the following: Taxpayers paying city bills using debit or credit cards are charged a 3% “convenience fee” if paying in person. The fee goes up to 3.95% if a debit or credit card is used during a phone transaction. Why does city government charge residents fees for using what is a common form of transaction?
Scharf, responding first, said his understanding of such fees is they typically are the result of agreements required to use such services, and are likely not in the power of the clerk-treasurer’s office to change.
“I think it’s a growing trend even in the private sector to recognize that convenience fees and the real life expenses that go along with the convenience of credit cards and that sort of a system have to come from somewhere, and in many cases, fees for fees and fines and things like that at the city level are defined by ordinance or other kind of regulation so that you have to collect the full amount of money, regardless of how someone might choose to pay,” Scharf said. “There might be some things that we might wish to change, but that are governed by things that are outside of what the clerk-treasurer can do, and I think this is probably one of those things, where it’s important to recognize that there are a lot of strictures and structures within which this job operates, and that’s probably one of them.”
For her part, McKee said she was unaware of the suggested 3.95% fee, noting her office charges a straight 3% flat fee when running credit cards, which covers the fee charged the office for use of such services.
“We pay a fee to PayGOV, and so all we’re doing is recouping that user fee so that we get the full money,” McKee said of the question. “So if somebody is charged $20, it’s 3% of $20. But yeah, that’s one of those things where it’s governed that way, so we follow what the state sets down for us.”
