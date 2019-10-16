GOSHEN — An event being held Monday will offer voters a chance to meet candidates running in the Nov. 5 election.
The Goshen Branch of the American Association of University Women will host a meeting at 6:15 p.m. in Schrock Auditorium at the Goshen Public Library.
All voters are invited to hear candidates explain what they hope to do for the citizens of Goshen if elected. This will be followed by a time for candidates to respond to questions submitted by audience members.
Refreshments will be served.
