GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk’s office has reported new filings for the May primary.
Elkhart’s incumbent Mayor Rod Roberson, a Democrat, has filed for reelection.
Others who have filed in Elkhart include:
Clerk
Debra D. Barrett (R)
Judge of the City Court
Charles H. Grodnik (R)
Common Council At–Large (3 seats)
Arvis L. Dawson (D)
Alex Holtz (D)
1st District Common Council
Aaron Mishler (D)
2nd District Common Council
Timothy Neese (R)
GOSHEN
Mayor
Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)
Clerk–Treasurer
Zack Bontrager (R)
Richard R. Aguirre (D)
Judge of the City Court
Richard L. Mehl (R)
Common Council At–Large (2 seats)
Brett F. Weddell (R)
Linda M. Gerber (D)
Sandra McMasters (D)
1st District Common Council
Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R)
2nd District Common Council
Douglas L. Nisley (R)
3rd District Common Council
Matthew P. Schrock (R)
4th District Common Council
Megan Eichorn (D)
5th District Common Council
Phil Lederach (D)
NAPPANEE
Mayor
Phil Jenkins (R)
City Clerk–Treasurer
Jeffrey P. Knight (R)
Common Council At–Large (1 seat)
Kelbi Veenstra (R)
4th District Common Council
Dustin Geyer (R)
BRISTOL
Clerk–Treasurer
Cathy Antonelli (D)
MIDDLEBURY
Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)
Kevin R. Miller (R)
MILLERSBURG
Town Council – Ward 2
Dana E. Rutter (R)
WAKARUSA
Town Council – Ward 2
Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)