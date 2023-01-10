Voter Information

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk’s office has reported new filings for the May primary.

Elkhart’s incumbent Mayor Rod Roberson, a Democrat, has filed for reelection.

Others who have filed in Elkhart include:

Clerk

Debra D. Barrett (R)

Judge of the City Court

Charles H. Grodnik (R)

Common Council At–Large (3 seats)

Arvis L. Dawson (D)

Alex Holtz (D)

1st District Common Council

Aaron Mishler (D)

2nd District Common Council

Timothy Neese (R)

GOSHEN

Mayor

Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)

Clerk–Treasurer

Zack Bontrager (R)

Richard R. Aguirre (D)

Judge of the City Court

Richard L. Mehl (R)

Common Council At–Large (2 seats)

Brett F. Weddell (R)

Linda M. Gerber (D)

Sandra McMasters (D)

1st District Common Council

Donald E. (Don) Riegsecker (R)

2nd District Common Council

Douglas L. Nisley (R)

3rd District Common Council

Matthew P. Schrock (R)

4th District Common Council

Megan Eichorn (D)

5th District Common Council

Phil Lederach (D)

NAPPANEE

Mayor

Phil Jenkins (R)

City Clerk–Treasurer

Jeffrey P. Knight (R)

Common Council At–Large (1 seat)

Kelbi Veenstra (R)

4th District Common Council

Dustin Geyer (R)

BRISTOL

Clerk–Treasurer

Cathy Antonelli (D)

MIDDLEBURY

Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)

Kevin R. Miller (R)

MILLERSBURG

Town Council – Ward 2

Dana E. Rutter (R)

WAKARUSA

Town Council – Ward 2

Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)

