GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk’s office has reported new filings for the May primary.

New filings as of Wednesday

GOSHEN

Common Council At–Large (2 seats)

Felipe Merino (R)

MILLERSBURG

Town Clerk–Treasurer

Mackenzie Taylor (R)

