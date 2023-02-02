GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk’s Office reported the following new filings Thursday for the May primary.

City of Elkhart

3rd District Common Council

David E. Henke (R)

4th District Common Council

Jerry L. Abell (R)

6th District Common Council

David Wheeler (R)

City of Nappanee

4th District Common Council

Jeremy Beach (R)

Town of Bristol

Town Council At–Large (3 seats)

Janice Terry (D)

Town of Middlebury

Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)

Chali Kuiper (R)

Town of Millersburg

Town Council – Ward 2

James W. Clifton (L)

