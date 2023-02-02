Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY... Light to moderate lake enhanced snow showers, falling temperatures, and gusty winds may cause travel difficulties tonight into Friday. Visibility may be reduced at times, and roads will become slick. If travelling, make sure to use caution, slow down, and give yourself more time to get to your destination, especially during the Friday morning commute. Be alert to variable conditions. Snow accumulations will be light, with 1 to 2 inches expected through Friday evening. Localized amounts of around 3 inches possible in any stronger snow bands. West-northwest winds will gust to around 25 to 30 mph through Friday morning, and wind chills will fall into the single digits above and below zero.