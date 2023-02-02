GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk’s Office reported the following new filings Thursday for the May primary.
City of Elkhart
3rd District Common Council
David E. Henke (R)
4th District Common Council
Jerry L. Abell (R)
6th District Common Council
David Wheeler (R)
City of Nappanee
4th District Common Council
Jeremy Beach (R)
Town of Bristol
Town Council At–Large (3 seats)
Janice Terry (D)
Town of Middlebury
Town Clerk–Treasurer (1 Seat – 1 Year Term)
Chali Kuiper (R)
Town of Millersburg
Town Council – Ward 2
James W. Clifton (L)