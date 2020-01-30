GOSHEN — Since Wednesday, 11 candidates have filed for the May 5 primary election.
Candidates are:
• Democrat Zanzer R. Anderson, 1039 ½ Third St., Elkhart — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Democrat Ce Cey Eldridge, 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. H78, Elkhart — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Democrat Susie Meeks-Wade, 53700 Woodfield Lane, Bristol — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Democrat Oxana Werbiansky, 1627 Elizabeth St., Elkhart — County Council at-large and state convention delegate
• Republican Kerry Yaw, 63246 C.R. 111, Goshen — Precinct Committeeman in Harrison 1 and state convention delegate
• Republican Sharon Harder, 65831 Barrens Drive, Goshen — state convention delegate
• Angela M. Davis, 1429 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Dwight Fish, 1627 Elizabeth St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• James (Jay) H. Little, 1300 Eden St., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Karen Okazaki, 1045 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Anthony D. Riley Sr., 710 Christian Ave., Elkhart — state convention delegate
