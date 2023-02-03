GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk's Office reported the following news filing for the May rimary as of noon Friday, which was the close of filing.
City of Elkhart
1st District Common Council
Nicole Read (R)
Thomas Butler (D)
4th District Common Council
James H. (Jay) Little (D)
City of Goshen
Mayor
William “Bill” Malone (R) 2
City of Nappanee
2nd District Common Council
Brayton Taylor (R)
Austin Yoder (R)
Town of Bristol
Town Council At–Large (3 seats)
Maryellen Baker (D)
Town of Middlebury
Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)
Miranda Cripe (R)
Town of Millersburg
Town Council – Ward 2
James W. Clifton (L)
Town of Wakarusa
Town Council – Ward 2
Scott Weldy (D)