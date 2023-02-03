GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk's Office reported the following news filing for the May rimary as of noon Friday, which was the close of filing.

City of Elkhart

1st District Common Council

Nicole Read (R) 

Thomas Butler (D) 

4th District Common Council

James H. (Jay) Little (D) 

City of Goshen

Mayor

William “Bill” Malone (R) 2

City of Nappanee

2nd District Common Council

Brayton Taylor (R) 

Austin Yoder (R) 

Town of Bristol

Town Council At–Large (3 seats)

Maryellen Baker (D) 

Town of Middlebury

Town Council At–Large (3 Seats – 1 Year Terms)

Miranda Cripe (R) 

Town of Millersburg

Town Council – Ward 2

James W. Clifton (L)

Town of Wakarusa

Town Council – Ward 2

Scott Weldy (D) 

