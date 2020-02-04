GOSHEN — Eleven people filed Tuesday for the May 5 primary election, according to Carol Smith, chief deputy clerk of Elkhart County.
Eric Kinsman, 57238 Decamp Blvd., Elkhart, a Republican from Elkhart, is running for judge of Superior Court 5.
• Pam A. Kurpgeweit, 1441 Strong Ave., Elkhart — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Concord 4
• Kaala Baker, 803 S. 11th St., Goshen — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Elkhart 13
• Ruth A. Eash, 107 Powell Dr., Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Middlebury 2
• Kristina A. Mueller, 605 Caprice Dr., Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Middlebury 4
• Republican Teresa L. Hill, 3314 E. Lake Dr. South, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Republican Jim Loshbough, 2 Hollylane, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Republican Barbara Geiger, 30590 Foxboro Dr., Granger — state convention delegate
• Republican Marc A. Marc, 58279 Hemminger Dr., Goshen — state convention delegate
• Democrat Arvis L. Dawson, 228 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Elkhart — state convention delegate
• Democrat Ann M. Kalman, 1427 Edgewater Blvd., Elkhart — state convention delegate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.