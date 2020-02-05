GOSHEN — Ten people filed Wednesday for the May 5 primary election, according to Carol Smith, chief deputy clerk of Elkhart County.
• Republican Rick Stauffer, 29549 River Shore Lane, Elkhart — County Council at-large
• Kristina A. Mueller, 605 Caprice Dr., Middlebury — Republican Precinct Committeeman in Middlebury 4
• Republican Doug Miller, 23267 C.R. 4, Elkhart — state convention delegates
• Republican Linda Miller, 23267 C.R. 4, Elkhart — state convention delegates
• Republican John Wyant, 12 Boulder Court, Nappanee — state convention delegates
• Republican Patricia Wyant, 552 N. Williams St., Nappanee — state convention delegates
• Democrat Judith Briganti, 316 Sunset Court, Wakarusa — state convention delegates
• Democrat Veronica Kindel, 16866 U.S. 20, Goshen — state convention delegates
• Democrat LaRita K. Robinson, 1508 Greenbrier Dr., Elkhart — state convention delegates
• Democrat Stephen C. Wylder, 217 Myrtle St., Elkhart — state convention delegates
