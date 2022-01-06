GOSHEN — Candidates began filing candidacy papers Wednesday for the May 3 primary election and will continue through noon Feb. 4.
Candidates who have filed so far include:
State Representative - District 48
Doug Miller (R)
State Representative - District 49
Joanna King (R)
Prosecuting Attorney
Vicki Elaine Becker (R)
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Christopher J. Anderson (R)
County Recorder
Kaala Baker (R)
County Sheriff
Jeff A. Siegel (R)
County Assessor
Cathy S. Searcy (R)
County Commissioner - District 1
Frank R. Lucchese (R)
County Council - District 2
Randall D. "Randy" Yohn (R)
County Council - District 3
Darryl J. Riegsecker (R)
County Council - District 4
David L. Hess (R)
Washington Township Trustee
Michael H. Lee (R)
Cleveland Township Board (3 seats)
Erin Hartman (R)
Matthew Hartman (R)
Washington Township Board (3 seats)
Beuford Lee (R)
Wakarusa Town Council At-Large (2 seats)
Rocco R. Rigsby (R)
Republican State Convention Delegates
• District 1 (13 Delegates)
• District 2 (12 Delegates)
Courtney Papa
• District 3 (12 Delegates)
Joe Guerrero
• District 4 (12 Delegates)
Adam M. Bujalski
Colton B. Cawood
Robert Moore
