Election

GOSHEN — Candidates began filing candidacy papers Wednesday for the May 3 primary election and will continue through noon Feb. 4.

Candidates who have filed so far include:

State Representative - District 48

Doug Miller (R)

State Representative - District 49

Joanna King (R)

Prosecuting Attorney

Vicki Elaine Becker (R)

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Christopher J. Anderson (R)

County Recorder

Kaala Baker (R)

County Sheriff

Jeff A. Siegel (R)

County Assessor

Cathy S. Searcy (R)

County Commissioner - District 1

Frank R. Lucchese (R)

County Council - District 2

Randall D. "Randy" Yohn (R)

County Council - District 3

Darryl J. Riegsecker (R)

County Council - District 4

David L. Hess (R)

Washington Township Trustee

Michael H. Lee (R)

Cleveland Township Board (3 seats)

Erin Hartman (R)

Matthew Hartman (R)

Washington Township Board (3 seats)

Beuford Lee (R)

Wakarusa Town Council At-Large (2 seats)

Rocco R. Rigsby (R)

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 1 (13 Delegates)

District 2 (12 Delegates)

Courtney Papa

• District 3 (12 Delegates)

Joe Guerrero

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Adam M. Bujalski

Colton B. Cawood

Robert Moore 

