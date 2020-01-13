GOSHEN — Participation in the Elkhart County May 5 primary election continues to build with more candidate filings turned in last week.

Filing for office are:

• Republican Tina M. Bontrager, 1506 Berkey Ave., Goshen, filing for County Treasurer.

• Republican Suzanne M. Weirick, 23268 Shorelane, Elkhart, for County Commissioner District 3.

• Republican Thomas W. Stump, 823 S. 7th St., Goshen, County Council at-large

• Republican Robert Moore, 1908 Sweetbriar Dr., Goshen, state convention delegate and precinct committeeman.

• Debra “Debbie” Johnson, 58083 Jefferson Court, Goshen, state convention delegate and precinct committeeman

• Jeff Troxel, 124 Westgate Blvd., Wakarusa, state convention delegate and precinct committeemen

• Bob Schrameyer, 901 Player Dr., Goshen, state convention delegate

