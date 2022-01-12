GOSHEN — Local candidates who have filed for the May 3 primary Monday and Tuesday include:
County Auditor
Patty A. Pickens (R)
County Commissioner - District 1
Bob Barnes (R)
County Council - District 1
Doug S. Graham (R)
Concord Township Assessor
Angela Waldrop (R)
Benton Township Trustee
Brad Showalter (R)
Concord Township Trustee
Jim E. Weeber (R)
Elkhart Township Trustee
Chuck Cheek (R)
Jackson Township Trustee
Tom Lantz (R)
Jefferson Township Trustee
James "Jim" Weldy (R)
Locke Township Trustee
Peggy A. Hunsberger (R)
Benton Township Board (3 seats)
Steve Showalter (R)
Harrison Township Board (3 seats)
Brian Ramer (R)
Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)
Rick E. Kauffman (R)
Olive Township Board (3 seats)
Rick Vandegrift (R)
Middlebury Town Council At-Large (2 seats)
Chuck Teall (R)
Jeremy J. Yahwak (R)
Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Osolo 8
Aaron K. Mishler
Concord 11
James (Jay) H. Little
Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)
Rose Goyette
Aaron K. Mishler
Republican State Convention Delegates
District 4 (12 Delegates)
Brian Ramer
