GOSHEN — Local candidates who have filed for the May 3 primary Monday and Tuesday include:

County Auditor

Patty A. Pickens (R) 

County Commissioner - District 1

Bob Barnes (R) 

County Council - District 1

Doug S. Graham (R) 

Concord Township Assessor

Angela Waldrop (R) 

Benton Township Trustee

Brad Showalter (R) 

Concord Township Trustee

Jim E. Weeber (R) 

Elkhart Township Trustee

Chuck Cheek (R) 

Jackson Township Trustee

Tom Lantz (R) 

Jefferson Township Trustee

James "Jim" Weldy (R) 

Locke Township Trustee

Peggy A. Hunsberger (R)

Benton Township Board (3 seats)

Steve Showalter (R) 

Harrison Township Board (3 seats)

Brian Ramer (R) 

Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)

Rick E. Kauffman (R) 

Olive Township Board (3 seats)

Rick Vandegrift (R) 

Middlebury Town Council At-Large (2 seats)

Chuck Teall (R) 

Jeremy J. Yahwak (R) 

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Osolo 8

Aaron K. Mishler 

Concord 11

James (Jay) H. Little 

Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)

Rose Goyette 

Aaron K. Mishler 

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Brian Ramer 

