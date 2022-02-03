The following candidates filed for area elections Thursday for the upcoming May 3 primary.

Jackson Township Board (3 seats)

Jonathan Schrag (D)

Osolo Township Board (3 seats)

Carol McDowell (R)

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Cleveland 5

Arvis L. Dawson

Elkhart 10

Valerie L. Collins

Union 3

Rose Goyette

Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)

Arvis L. Dawson

Republican State Convention Delegates

Carol McDowell

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Tina M. Bontrager

Zack Bontrager

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Pam Keyser

Kerry Vickers

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you