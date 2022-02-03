The following candidates filed for area elections Thursday for the upcoming May 3 primary.
Jackson Township Board (3 seats)
Jonathan Schrag (D)
Osolo Township Board (3 seats)
Carol McDowell (R)
Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Cleveland 5
Arvis L. Dawson
Elkhart 10
Valerie L. Collins
Union 3
Rose Goyette
Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)
Arvis L. Dawson
Republican State Convention Delegates
Carol McDowell
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Tina M. Bontrager
Zack Bontrager
District 4 (12 Delegates)
Pam Keyser
Kerry Vickers
