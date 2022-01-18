GOSHEN — On Friday and Tuesday the following candidates filed for the May 3 primary.

Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)

Debra Johnson (R)

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Cleveland 5

David Geyer

Elkhart 19

Phil D. Berkey

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 1 (13 Delegates)

Doug L. Miller

Linda E. Miller

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Debra Johnson

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Joanna King

Concord Township Assessor

Latrecia Riley (D)

Union Township Board (3 seats)

Kenneth A. Miller (R)

York Township Board (3 seats)

John P. Baker (R)

Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)

Judith A. Briganti

