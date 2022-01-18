GOSHEN — On Friday and Tuesday the following candidates filed for the May 3 primary.
Jefferson Township Board (3 seats)
Debra Johnson (R)
Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Cleveland 5
David Geyer
Elkhart 19
Phil D. Berkey
Republican State Convention Delegates
District 1 (13 Delegates)
Doug L. Miller
Linda E. Miller
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Debra Johnson
District 4 (12 Delegates)
Joanna King
Concord Township Assessor
Latrecia Riley (D)
Union Township Board (3 seats)
Kenneth A. Miller (R)
York Township Board (3 seats)
John P. Baker (R)
Democratic State Convention Delegates (37 Delegates – At-Large)
Judith A. Briganti
