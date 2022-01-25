On Monday and Tuesday the following candidates filed for the May 3 primary in Elkhart County.

Jackson Township Board (3 seats)

Gerald (Jerry) Bernaert (R)

Middlebury Township Board (3 seats)

Kent A. Yoder (R)

Osolo Township Board (3 seats)

Elizabeth Galicia-Pigg (D)

Democratic Precinct Committeemen

Osolo 4

Elizabeth Galicia-Pigg

Osolo 11

Larita K. Robinson

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Jonathan Andrew Glick

District 4 (12 Delegates) Concord Township Board (3 seats)

Jerry P. Adkins

James D. Beck

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Mike Orgill

