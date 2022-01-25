On Monday and Tuesday the following candidates filed for the May 3 primary in Elkhart County.
Jackson Township Board (3 seats)
Gerald (Jerry) Bernaert (R)
Middlebury Township Board (3 seats)
Kent A. Yoder (R)
Osolo Township Board (3 seats)
Elizabeth Galicia-Pigg (D)
Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Osolo 4
Elizabeth Galicia-Pigg
Osolo 11
Larita K. Robinson
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Jonathan Andrew Glick
District 4 (12 Delegates) Concord Township Board (3 seats)
Jerry P. Adkins
James D. Beck
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Mike Orgill
