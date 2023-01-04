GOSHEN — Filing has started for the 2023 municipal primary election.

Below is a list of the candidates who filed their candidacy as of close of business Wednesday.

CITY OF ELKHART

Clerk — Debra D. Barrett (R)

Judge of the City Court — Charles H. Grodnik (R)

Common Council At–Large (3 seats) — Arvis L. Dawson (D)

CITY OF GOSHEN

Mayor — Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)

Clerk–Treasurer — Zack Bontrager (R); Richard R. Aguirre (D)

Judge of the City Court — Richard L. Mehl (R)

Common Council At–Large (2 seats) — Linda M. Gerber (D); Sandra McMasters (D)

2nd District Common Council — Douglas L. Nisley (R)

4th District Common Council — Megan Eichorn (D)

5th District Common Council — Phil Lederach (D)

CITY OF NAPPANEE

Mayor — Phil Jenkins (R)

4th District Common Council — Dustin Geyer (R) 

TOWN OF WAKARUSA

Town Council Ward 2 — Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)

