GOSHEN — Filing has started for the 2023 municipal primary election.
Below is a list of the candidates who filed their candidacy as of close of business Wednesday.
CITY OF ELKHART
Clerk — Debra D. Barrett (R)
Judge of the City Court — Charles H. Grodnik (R)
Common Council At–Large (3 seats) — Arvis L. Dawson (D)
CITY OF GOSHEN
Mayor — Jeremy P. Stutsman (D)
Clerk–Treasurer — Zack Bontrager (R); Richard R. Aguirre (D)
Judge of the City Court — Richard L. Mehl (R)
Common Council At–Large (2 seats) — Linda M. Gerber (D); Sandra McMasters (D)
2nd District Common Council — Douglas L. Nisley (R)
4th District Common Council — Megan Eichorn (D)
5th District Common Council — Phil Lederach (D)
CITY OF NAPPANEE
Mayor — Phil Jenkins (R)
4th District Common Council — Dustin Geyer (R)
TOWN OF WAKARUSA
Town Council Ward 2 — Randall C.G. Mitschelen (R)