GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Clerk's Office reported one new filing Thursday for the May primary.
Town of Bristol
Town Council At–Large (3 seats)
Jeff Beachy (R)
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 6:29 pm
...FLASH FREEZING AND BLACK ICE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE... Drier, windier, and colder air temperatures are beginning to spill into the western portions of the area and will work eastward through the evening. Low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s could cause wet roads to begin to freeze up, especially on untreated surfaces creating very slick conditions. Black ice can be very difficult to notice on roads and not realized until brakes are applied. This can lead to loss of vehicle control and traffic accidents. It is best to drive like you are on ice as you that may very well be the case. So slow down and give yourself plenty of extra time when commuting. Gusty winds, gusts up to 30 mph overnight will cause blowing and drifting of recent snowfall, and can introduce additional slippery conditions in spots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots becoming southwest later tonight. South to southwest winds 15 to 30 knots Friday through Friday night. Gusts up to 35 knot gales Friday. Waves 3 to 5 feet building to 4 to 7 feet Friday, then subsiding late Friday night. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
On Tuesday, two of three Elkhart County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting Indiana Senate Bill 12, which would remove a “loophole” from Indiana law that exempts schools and public libraries from prosecution for “dissemination of material harmful to minors” under Indiana’s obscenity laws. Do you believe SB 12 should be passed in Indiana?