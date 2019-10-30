GOSHEN — A candidate for Goshen City council at-large recently announced a plan to help lower prescription drug prices.
Democrat Charles Mumaw said in a news release he is calling for city council action to push the Indiana State Legislature to allow the importation of Canadian prescription drugs. He explained the action coincided with the AARP’s Stop RX Greed — Cut Drug Prices Now campaign.
“While our federal government dithers about what to do, big pharmacy companies throw up roadblocks to reducing drug prices,” Mumaw explained in the news release. “We pay the highest drug prices in the world, often two to three times what citizens in other countries pay. AARP is calling on all concerned citizens to contact state and federal elected officials to take action now to bring down the cost of prescription drugs. Goshen can do one better.”
Mumaw explained that if elected to the Goshen City Council, he will introduce a resolution to call upon state officials to approve legislation allowing the importation Canadian prescription drugs, which are notably less expensive, to be purchased at local pharmacies.
“Florida has done it,” he said. “Colorado has done it. Maine and Vermont have done it. You may think that a resolution may have little effect, but be aware that such action has been successful.”
Mumaw noted nearly half of all citizens over age 50 have either gone without their drugs or have had to cut back on basic expenses in order to afford their prescriptions.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” he said. “This is about standing up to greedy drug companies who are hurting our citizens, especially older adults who are most often dependent on prescription drugs.”
Additional information about how citizens can work to reduce prescription drug prices can be found at AARP.org Campaign to Lower Drug Prices.
