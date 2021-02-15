Tuesday's food distribution postponed
Due to the impending weather forecast, the Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile food distribution in Kosciusko County is postponed until Thursday, Feb. 18.
The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at New Life Christian Church, 744 S. 325 East, Warsaw.
Parkview Physicians Group clinics announce closures
Due to inclement weather, several Parkview Physicians Group clinics have announced closures:
Monday, Feb. 15 (closing early)
• PPG – Ohio: All walk-in clinics will be closing early, at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 (closed for the day)
• PPG – Family Medicine, Warren
• PPG – Cardiology, Angola
• PPG – Cardiology, Hicksville
• PPG – Cardiology, Auburn
• PPG – Cardiology, Huntington
• PPG – Cardiology, LaGrange
• PPG – Cardiology, Kendallville
• PPG – Cardiology, Wabash
• PPG – Cardiology, Warsaw
• PPG – Cardiology, Columbia City
These closures, and any additional closures, will be posted to ppg.parkview.com, where the public can check for updates.
