Goshen Schools on a two-hour delay
Goshen Community Schools are on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.
Ninth- and 10th-graders should stay home and log into Canvas at 10:25 a.m. for e-learning assignments (not Zoom).
ISTEP will begin at 10:25 a.m. for 11th- and 12th-graders. All 11th-graders should go to school to take the test. Seniors who have not passed the ISTEP exam need to go to the school. Lunch will be available and buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
At the elementary schools, class will run from 9:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. And the middle school will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:18 p.m.
Check back in the morning for any updates.
Wawasee Schools closed Tuesday
Wawasee Community School Corp. will be closed Tuesday due to the weather. It will be an e-learning day.
Students should not report to school but should complete e-learning assignments, school officials posted on the Wawasee website.
Concord Schools on a two-hour delay
Concord Superintendent Dan Funston announced on the school's website Monday night that due to the snow storm, Concord Community Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Middlebury Schools on a two-hour delay
Middlebury Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Start times are:
- K-3 grades: Classes begin at 9:40 a.m. The bus will pick up students two hours later than a usual day.
- Heritage Intermediate: Classes begin at 10 a.m. The bus will pick up students two hours later than a usual day
- Northridge Middle School: Classes begin at 10:40 a.m. Students may enter the building at 10:10 a.m. The bus will pick up students 70 minutes later than a usual day
- Northridge High School: There will be no I-LEARN/ISTEP testing and all NHS students will have an e-learning day.
West Noble Schools closed
West Noble Schools will be closed Tuesday and instead students will be having an e-learning day.
Tuesday's food distribution postponed
Due to the impending weather forecast, the Tuesday, Feb. 16, mobile food distribution in Kosciusko County is postponed until Thursday, Feb. 18.
The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at New Life Christian Church, 744 S. 325 East, Warsaw.
Parkview Physicians Group clinics announce closures
Due to inclement weather, several Parkview Physicians Group clinics have announced closures:
Monday, Feb. 15 (closing early)
• PPG – Ohio: All walk-in clinics will be closing early, at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 (closed for the day)
• PPG – Family Medicine, Warren
• PPG – Cardiology, Angola
• PPG – Cardiology, Hicksville
• PPG – Cardiology, Auburn
• PPG – Cardiology, Huntington
• PPG – Cardiology, LaGrange
• PPG – Cardiology, Kendallville
• PPG – Cardiology, Wabash
• PPG – Cardiology, Warsaw
• PPG – Cardiology, Columbia City
These closures, and any additional closures, will be posted to ppg.parkview.com, where the public can check for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.