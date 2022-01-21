UPDATE: James and Jeffery Coble have been found.
GOSHEN — The Indiana State Police has issued an Silver Alert for a missing Goshen man.
James Coble, 82, was last seen with his son Jeffery Coble, 58, at 11 a.m. Thursday. They were seen in white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate number RQL743.
James Coble is 6 foot 1, 240 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. Jeffrey Coble is 6 foot 3, 190 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
James Coble is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to an ISP news release. If you have information on this case please call the Goshen Police Dept. at 574-533-4151 or call 911.
