While researchers look for ways to combat obesity, one Indiana University professor found an unexpected health impact for cannabis.
Thomas Clark, a professor of biology at IU South Bend, discovered that cannabis users have less risk for obesity and a lower Body Mass Index.
Clark studied the effects of anti-depressants on mosquito larvae and noted that the drugs affected appetites.
"From my background, I knew lots of plants send chemical signals (such as) anti-depressants reducing appetite," he said.
Through evolution, this process benefited plants by discouraging hungry organisms from consuming them. But one plant in particular, marijuana, has a reputation for doing the opposite.
"I was trying to figure out what was going on with the plant and what made it work so differently," Clark said.
Using published studies, Clark analyzed the data and found that, contrary to popular belief, cannabis users were leaner than the general population despite consuming more calories.
"It turns out that people who smoke pot have a 30 percent decreased risk of obesity," Clark said, noting that people using cannabis had lower BMIs, as well.
Clark's explanation for this difference looks closely at our diet, specifically our relationship to processed food.
"I think for me, one of the big realizations (with obesity) is that it's mainly processed food that's disrupted our modern diets," Clark said.
Clark said that omega 6 fatty acids, found in some oils and butter, are precursors to obesity and inflammation, contributing to the country's health-care costs. Cannabis acts upon this same system but has the opposite effect, desensitizing the system.
"(Processed) food is disrupting the system," Clark said. "Cannabis use kind of reverses this process."
While people often discuss the harmful side effects of cannabis, Clark said, there's not as much research about possible health benefits. Even with exercise, widely viewed as healthy, there's a risk for joint injuries.
"You have to consider both the harmful and beneficial effects," Clark said.
But in a state that condemns marijuana both recreationally and medicinally, studying the plant comes with challenges.
"There aren't very many of us in Indiana who are studying it," Clark said, noting that he didn't do any experimental studies, but rather analyzed already published data.
