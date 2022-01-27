 Skip to main content
CHALLENGE OF KINDNESS

Campaign in honor of Betty White raises local funds

20220128-nws-bettywhitechallenge-pic1.JPG

Gabrielle Francis, animal care attendant of the Humane Society of Elkhart County, interacts with Berkeley, a 2-month-old male Plott hound mix, in a socialization room at the shelter in Bristol Thursday.

BRISTOL — Following the recent passing of an entertainment icon, one Elkhart County service agency has seen a outpouring of support.

“Like everyone else, we are huge fans of Betty White and were saddened by her passing so close to her 100th birthday,” said Janet Graham, marketing and outreach manager of the Humane Society of Elkhart County. “Betty was known for her love animals and her work in animal welfare. The huge trend on social media became making donations to your favorite animal shelter. What a wonderful way to honor an amazing woman!”

Betty White

White died Dec. 31 of last year. In her memory, the nationwide “Betty White Challenge” has since gained nationwide momentum, in honor of the late film and television actress’s longtime advocacy for animal welfare.

“I don’t know where it started but it blew up on social media,” Graham said of the challenge.

Graham said that more than $9,000 was raised for HSEC in White’s memory.

20220128-nws-bettywhitechallenge-pic2.JPG

Modella, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair, leans into the camera while being photographed at the Humane Society of Elkhart County in Bristol on Thursday.

“This money will be used to offset the daily costs of running the shelter including our clinic,” Graham said. “Having a full-time veterinarian and clinic support staff, we are able to provide extensive care for injured, abused and abandoned animals coming through our doors.”

Graham said the support hasn’t stopped there.

“We are seeing a few donations coming in yet in memory of Betty White and it is exciting to see her influence on so many generations,” she said. “She must be smiling at everyone for their kindness.”

20220128-nws-bettywhitechallenge-pic3.JPG

Maria Waltersdorf, executive assistant/volunteer coordinator of the Humane Society of Elkhart County, interacts with Ruxford, a 7-year-old male terrier/pit bull mix in a socialization room at the shelter in Bristol on Thursday. Ruxford’s adoption fees are waived for the future owner.

In addition to financial and supply donations, HSEC has an ongoing need for volunteers, and is also currently hiring animal care staff.

“Volunteers help us daily with laundry/dishes, walking dogs, socializing cats, transporting animals to other rescues/shelters (this allows space for incoming animals) and at our Red Barn Resale Shop,” Graham added. “Like everyone else currently we are running short staffed and now more than ever, volunteers are critical to the daily operations of HSEC.”

20220128-nws-bettywhitechallenge-pic4.JPG

Gingerbread, a three year old male Domestic Shorthair cat looks out of his home at the Humane Society of Elkhart County in Bristol on Thursday, Jan. 27.

To learn more, visit ElkhartHumaneSociety.org or call/email to 574-848-4225 or info@elkharthumanesociety.org.

20220128-nws-bettywhitechallenge-pic5.JPG

Catalpa, a one year old female Domestic Shorthair, rests on a cat tree at the Humane Society of Elkhart County in Bristol on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.

