Campaign in honor of Betty White raises local funds

BRISTOL — Following the recent passing of an entertainment icon, one Elkhart County service agency has seen a outpouring of support.
“Like everyone else, we are huge fans of Betty White and were saddened by her passing so close to her 100th birthday,” said Janet Graham, marketing and outreach manager of the Humane Society of Elkhart County. “Betty was known for her love animals and her work in animal welfare. The huge trend on social media became making donations to your favorite animal shelter. What a wonderful way to honor an amazing woman!”
White died Dec. 31 of last year. In her memory, the nationwide “Betty White Challenge” has since gained nationwide momentum, in honor of the late film and television actress’s longtime advocacy for animal welfare.
“I don’t know where it started but it blew up on social media,” Graham said of the challenge.
Graham said that more than $9,000 was raised for HSEC in White’s memory.
“This money will be used to offset the daily costs of running the shelter including our clinic,” Graham said. “Having a full-time veterinarian and clinic support staff, we are able to provide extensive care for injured, abused and abandoned animals coming through our doors.”
Graham said the support hasn’t stopped there.
“We are seeing a few donations coming in yet in memory of Betty White and it is exciting to see her influence on so many generations,” she said. “She must be smiling at everyone for their kindness.”
In addition to financial and supply donations, HSEC has an ongoing need for volunteers, and is also currently hiring animal care staff.
“Volunteers help us daily with laundry/dishes, walking dogs, socializing cats, transporting animals to other rescues/shelters (this allows space for incoming animals) and at our Red Barn Resale Shop,” Graham added. “Like everyone else currently we are running short staffed and now more than ever, volunteers are critical to the daily operations of HSEC.”
To learn more, visit ElkhartHumaneSociety.org or call/email to 574-848-4225 or info@elkharthumanesociety.org.