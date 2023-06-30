SOUTH BEND — Camp Millhouse will be opening to 50% capacity this year following the 20 to 30% capacity of last year.
In addition, there are still several job opportunities available to help out this camping season.
Camp Millhouse is located at 25600 Kelly Road, South Bend, and began camp sessions as of June 18 and will go until July 28.
The executive director of Camp Millhouse, Diana Breden, shared that she first came to know of the camp through her sisters who worked there in the early 1970s. In 2014 she was asked by the board to take over as executive director after the previous director passed away. She shared a little background about the camp.
“We are a residential summer camp for children and adults with varying abilities,” Breden said. “We run six one-week sessions.”
She shared how the process to Camp Millhouse started and where they are now.
“The Progress Club of South Bend actually started Camp Millhouse in 1937, and it was for children with polio,” she said. “Initially, it was moved here to our current location in 1940. So that lodge that we’re replacing right now is 82 years old. That was the original building to camp. It had been added on to over the years.
“But at the time that it was built, the campers lived in there, they had their meals in there, they did their activities, and there was the only building for quite some time. And we’ve grown since that time, we sit on almost 45 acres. We have six main cabins. We have our low ropes challenge course; we have a nature center and trails out in the woods.”
Melissa Swank has worked for Camp Millhouse for over 20 years. She started as a nurse and five years ago was asked to come on as camp director. She shared that it was the best decision she could have made.
“No regrets,” Swank said. “It’s a blessing to be out even on the craziest most stressful days. You look at pictures of the campers or pictures of staff. And it’s amazing.”
She expressed that the camp will be taking on more capacity this year following COVID, and they hope to keep the same momentum as last year.
“Last year was the first time that we were able to hold camp for two years, because of COVID,” Swank said. “We took about a 20 to 30% capacity, and really followed stringent guidelines. We are accredited by the American Camp Association. So, there are very stringent guidelines and recommendations that we follow. We work really closely with the medical part of that as well because of the nature of our campers. So, we were really proud of the fact that through our diligence screening, prescreening and our COVID protocols that we had in place, we had zero cases of COVID at camp last year,” she said. And this year, we decided to go up to 50% capacity.”
When it comes to hiring staff to help aid in the camping sessions, she shared that they are able to hire as young as age 16. However, for counselors or program staff, they have to be 18 years old or older.
“The skills that they learned working at camp are invaluable irregardless of whatever their occupation is going to be or what they hope to pursue,” Swank said. “It really teaches them self-reliance. It teaches them teamwork, accountability, thinking, thinking on your feet, thinking outside of the box, being able to look at the big picture rather than just this.”
Swank added that in addition to the many skills they learn while working for the camp they also can receive letters of recommendation for schools.
“We also CPR certified them,” she said. “We also write reference letters for them for school. Or if they’re in college, and they want to go on to grad school. We [give] letters of recommendation. We also work with some of the local colleges and our field facilitators for some of their programs.”
Those who are interested in joining the Camp Millhouse team this year or next, Breden said to go to the camp’s website.
“There’s a link to a Google form, which is real simple — they’re going to need three references on there,” she said. “But I think that’s probably the hardest part of the form is them providing the references. Otherwise, it’s just really just basic information about them. But we do Zoom interviews, and or if they are, if they’re local, and they want to come in, that’s OK, as well. Most do via Zoom and, and we’ll work around their schedule.”
For more information on Camp Millhouse, visit www.campmillhouse.org or call 574-233-2202.