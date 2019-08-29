MILFORD — A group of homeschooled students spent the week at Camp Alexander Mack getting to know about nature.
The students came from around the region in this first-ever offering by Camp Mack staff.
Todd Eastis, director of development and business at Camp Mack, said Kristen Werling, the outdoor education coordinator, was hired in May and wanted to develop outdoor education curriculum for schools. This week she was able to implement and try out the curriculum as the camp hosted Outdoor Education Home School Days.
“Kristen will be tweaking a lot of the lessons for schools that will be coming here,” Eastis explained. "This week was a chance for them to make sure they are ready to offer outdoor education opportunities."
Eastis said that children don’t often get to learn in the outdoors, but the camp's staff hopes to change that through this program. “This is a great place to do it, and we’re glad to offer the opportunities.”
Camp Mack is located southeast of Milford along the shore of Waubee Lake.
For more information, go online to www.campmack.org.
