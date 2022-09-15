PLYMOUTH — In celebration of the incoming arts district development and grand reopening of The Rees Theatre, world-renowned trumpeter Denver Bierman is working with the Rees committee to break a unique world record.
The grand reopening of The Rees, 100 N. Michigan St., is set for Oct. 1-8. It will include a barrage of activities including tours, musical guests, comedians and more, but one performance at the celebration might very well be remembered for years to come.
Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will join with hopefully thousands of other trumpeters from the region at River Park Square, 112 Water St., in an attempt to break the world record for trumpeters in fanfare.
All trumpeters from beginners to experienced are invited to join him for the World Record Trumpet Challenge at 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Performers will receive the ability-level appropriate sheet music for three songs ahead of the performance, including Bierman’s own song, “My Hometown.”
Trumpeters from all over the region and beyond are invited to attend. The more playing, the better chances of breaking the record, according to information from the theater.
To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeORaOBoFF8RzZzGx9jZOU00m4l7_HDqzQ9kDW5PpMaLBWLWA/viewform.
Following the trumpet challenge, Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will perform a free concert in the park until 3 p.m.
Festivities in celebration of the theater’s reopening will continue all weekend long and all week to follow.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to register for the trumpet challenge, visit https://www.reestheatre.com/reopening.